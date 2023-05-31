iMobie Rolls Out AnyMiro To Take Screen Mirroring To A New Height For All Live Streamers

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iMobie, a leading tech company, proudly released a powerful screen mirroring software - AnyMiro. Integrated with innovative technologies, AnyMiro screen mirrors any Android and iOS devices to Windows or Mac computers with ease. No matter what live streaming scenarios, users will get a stable, smooth, and lag-free mirroring experience, with high-fidelity audio concurrently. Meanwhile, the mirrored screen will be effortlessly shared to popular platforms, like Twitch, YouTube, etc.

Mirror Your Phone, Stream with Fun.
"There are numerous screen mirroring apps in the industry. But it's rare to find one that truly satisfies users' needs for a smoother and lag-free streaming experience," said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie. "Regarding this, through deep demand exploration and months of development and testing, AnyMiro finally comes to fulfill the requirement of mobile streamers. They can perform a stable, smooth and no-latency screen mirroring with up to 4K resolution. Additionally, the audio flows with the video simultaneously, enhancing the overall live streaming experience."

Get AnyMiro now: https://www.imobie.com/anymiro

A New Level of Screen Mirroring with AnyMiro:

Stable mirroring and streaming without interruption
AnyMiro offers two ways of connection for live streamers. The USB 3.0 technology ensures stable and frame-free connection and mirroring, and the powerful AirPlay doubles the stability. Users now can easily live stream for up to 10 hours.

A smooth screen mirroring smooth with no lag
AnyMiro intelligently transcodes the screen, allowing users to mirror screen with a 120hz refresh rate and 60fps frame rate. whether mirroring to a computer or live streaming platform, it guarantees a smooth mirroring within 10ms response time.

Compatible with any live streaming services
The mirrored screen can be easily captured on streaming tools such as OBS Studio, Streamlabs and other 20+ tools. Meanwhile, the high-quality mirroring can be effortlessly streamed to Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Discord, etc.

4K resolution with no color difference
AnyMiro always presents the best screen quality for live streamers. Whether mirror to computer or streaming platform, the screen will always be vivid and realistic with the optimal resolution - up to 4K, and 100% color accuracy.

Auto-sync audio and video all the time
AnyMiro also casts screen audio for users. The background audio will flow to their desired place precisely and simultaneously. Every viewer will feel immersive and passionate in the audiovisual feast.

Compatibility and Price
AnyMiro is fully compatible with Windows and Mac computers, and available from $15.99. Choose AnyMiro plan here: https://www.imobie.com/anymiro/buy-phone-mirror.htm

About iMobie 
iMobie Inc. is an advanced software developer dedicated to making the digital life simpler for users worldwide. Information: https://www.imobie.com

