iMocha and PwC Collaborate to Reshape Professional Skills Development in the Middle East

iMocha

02 Aug, 2023, 02:00 ET

PUNE, India and DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iMocha, an industry-leading skills intelligence platform, has unveiled its strategic partnership with PwC's Academy, the talent and skills development business of PwC Middle East, marking a revolutionary leap forward in talent acquisition and skills development in the region.

This collaboration signals iMocha's expansion into the Middle East, aligning with PwC's Academy's demonstrated commitment to professional upskilling in the region's booming sectors, such as the public sector, BFSI, real estate, hospitality and others.

iMocha's platform harnesses AI-driven analytics to provide a wealth of insights into professional skills and competencies. Through this alliance, PwC's Academy will leverage these capabilities to deliver enhanced value to their client's assessments and training needs and help them make data-driven talent decisions using iMocha's AI-powered Skills Intelligence.

Amit D Mishra, the Founder and CEO of iMocha, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with PwC is a milestone in our mission to transform the talent landscape using a skills-first methodology. In today's dynamic global economy, understanding the skills within an organization is necessary. We are eager to support PwC's Academy in fostering a skilled, resilient, and adaptable workforce in the Middle East region"

Samar Sayegh, PwC Partner and PwC's Academy Leader, added," We are committed to empowering our clients' transformation agenda and building a future-ready workforce. Our collaboration with iMocha is a significant step in furthering our continued efforts to help bridge the regional workforce's skills-gap using the latest tools and global best-practices and revolutionising their upskilling experience."

About iMocha

iMocha is an AI-powered Skills Intelligence Cloud that helps enterprises to build a skills-first and data-driven ecosystem of hiring, upskilling, and managing talent - at scale, for any job role, and any industry. Founded in 2015, by Amit D Mishra (Founder and CEO), and Sujit Karpe (Co-founder and CTO), more than 500 organisations in 70+ countries are using iMocha's solution for taking a skills-first approach to accelerated hiring, objective learning and development programs and to manage talent from candidate to alumni. Enterprises from IT/ITeS, Telecom, Banking, Financial and Insurance and Engineering are using iMocha's Skills platform to make data driven talent decisions. 

The platform leverages patented technologies and includes innovative features to build employee skills profile, organisational skills inventory, skills taxonomy and skills ontology, skill benchmarking and skills analytics that helps to hire, develop and manage talent by taking a skills-first approach.

For more about iMocha, visit www.imocha.io

Contact:  

Krishna Kumar N
[email protected] 

About PwC's Academy Middle East

PwC's Academy is the talent and skills development business of PwC. We are committed to supporting the sustainable growth of talent across the region. We operate across the Middle East and are part of a growing network of PwC Academies present in over 40 countries worldwide.

For further information on PwC Academy, please contact [email protected] or visit www.pwcacademy-me.com

