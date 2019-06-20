Impact Analysis of IoT on the Analytical Instrumentation Market, 2018: Growth Opportunities in Additive Manufacturing, Dynamic Asset Insurance, Mixed Reality Training, and Virtual Product Development
Although the Internet of Things (IoT) has been a buzzword for a long time, its penetration in the analytical instrumentation market has been limited when compared to other industrial markets. With key end users in the pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and government sectors, the market proceeds with great caution (in terms of technology) as it deals with sensitive consumer industries. While most of the advancements have been made to reduce product footprint and increase its functional spectrum, it is time for key market participants to focus on developing and delivering value-added solutions, enabled by IoT.
Key Features
This research service aims to capture the current market scenario and explore growth opportunities across multiple business paradigms. With advancements in electronic miniaturization, MEMS technology, high-speed communication, robotics, and cloud technology, it is important for companies to devise futuristic strategies that leverage this technology wave. These technologies will significantly impact the way in which customers and vendors connect, interact, develop, and sustain business relationships. The focus is on the experience of the customer, which will become the key differentiating factor in the market. Change can be expected from the way in which a product is designed to how an organization operates as well as new revenue models and delivery of high levels of customer satisfaction.
The primary objective of this experiential study is to uncover your company's Growth Zone in the analytical instrumentation market. The Growth Zone represents opportunities that have been validated and optimized based on your internal objectives and capabilities weighed against growth opportunities in the market. The study offers in-depth market analysis and future predictions and also determines the Opportunity Universe; further, a strategic opportunity framework is provided.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the specific capabilities that analytical instrumentation companies can leverage to improve brand and strategy positioning?
- What new technologies can they adopt to deliver maximum customer satisfaction?
- What strategies can they introduce with respect to product and service offerings that can deliver maximum growth opportunities?
- What are the interesting case studies in the market?
- What are the 3 key disruptions that will transform the analytical instrumentation market?
Topics Covered
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- 5 Step Process to Transformational Growth
- Strategic Imperatives for the Analytical Instrumentation Market
2. Growth Environment - Market Overview
- Key Questions this Section will Answer
- Research Scope and Objective
- Market Definition - Analytical Instrumentation: Broad Outline
- Market Definition - Types of Analytical Instrumentation Covered in This Study
- Market Landscape
- Drivers and Restraints
3. Growth Environment - Market Forecast
- Growth Environment - Market Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
4. Visioning Scenarios
- Key Questions this Section will Answer
- Emerging Themes for IoT in Analytical Instrumentation
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Future Market Attributes
- Top Predictions for the Analytical Instrumentation Market
5. Case Studies
- Case Study 1 - Enabling On-site Mass Spectrometry with Robotics
- Case Study 2 - Predictive Maintenance of Microscopy Instruments
- Case Study 3 - Remote Monitoring for Liquid Chromatography
- Case Study 4 - Novel Use of Mass Spectrometry in Cancer Detection
- Case Study 5 - Labs on Cloud
6. Growth Pipeline
- Growth Pipeline
- Growth Levers
7. Vision & Strategy - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Additive Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Dynamic Asset Insurance
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Mixed Reality (AR+VR) Training
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Virtual Product Development
8. Brand & Demand - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Technology for Innovation
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Push for Process
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Shift from ROI to TCO
9. Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Growth Opportunities 1-4 - Vision & Strategy
- Growth Opportunities 1-3 - Brand & Demand
- Growth Opportunities Matrix
10. Growth Strategy & Implementation
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Growth Strategies for Your Company
- Prioritization of Opportunities through Implementation
11. Appendix
- Partial List of Abbreviations & Acronyms Used
- List of Exhibits
