Impact Announces New Client Additions as Businesses Put Concerted Focus on Growth Through Partnerships

SANTA BARBARA, California, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact , the global leader in Partnership Automation, today announced new additions to its growing customer roster. Throughout 2019, Impact has added more than 350 new clients, an increase of more than 50% over last year.

This caps a landmark year for the company, fueled by a £55 million round of funding to support the category creation of Partnership Automation and further development of the company's award-winning Partnership Cloud™. Following this was growth in its EMEA presence ; expansion of the executive team ; and prominently, the results of its commissioned study with Forrester Consulting that confirmed companies with mature partnership programmes grow overall company revenue nearly 2x as fast as companies with less mature programmes.

A few of its recently added clients include:

EMEA

Eve Sleep

Fit Track

LetsGetChecked

Luxon Pay

Revolut

TransferGo

TUI

Virgin Experience Days

North America

Easyship ( United States and Asia Pacific )

and ) Fanatics

Fareportal

Helix Sleep

Smile Direct

Walmart

APAC

Booktopia

Canva

Decathlon China

Globalegrow

Razer

"2019 has been a breakout year for Impact, and for the Partnerships category as a whole," said David A. Yovanno, Impact CEO. "Our industry is at a tipping point. People today are seeking advice and recommendations from other people and businesses they trust, not salespeople or advertising to whom they've become numb. Partnerships bring a unique, authentic fit that is proven to resonate with consumers. We're excited and look forward to guiding and automating more partnerships for our customers to drive transformational growth for their businesses in 2020."

"Partnership automation tools from Impact have helped us exponentially increase our volume of partners and consequently grow our revenue," said Jamie Devlin, Head of Business Development at European tech unicorn Revolut. "Revolut is a company that never stops moving forward and searching for new ideas. We chose to work with Impact because its technology mirrors our own pursuit to deliver the best innovation."

To learn more about Impact and the Partnership Cloud, visit impact.com .

About Impact

Impact is the global leader in Partnership Automation and catalyst for the new Partnership Economy. Impact accelerates enterprise growth by automating the full partnership lifecycle, including: discovery and recruitment, contracting and payment processing, protection and monitoring, engagement and optimisation for enterprise partnerships. Impact's Partnership Cloud™ manages over €45B in e-commerce sales and processes over €1.8B in payments to partners per year. Impact drives revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as TUI, Ticketmaster, SecretEscapes, Treatwell, KwikFit, Virgin Experience Days and HelloFresh. Founded in Santa Barbara, CA in 2008, Impact has grown to over 500 employees and twelve offices worldwide. To learn more visit www.impact.com.

SOURCE Impact

Related Links

http://www.impact.com/

