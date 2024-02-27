Impact Crew Teams Up with Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix to Modernize Production Hiring

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Crew today announced a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix aimed at improving the way productions source and hire crew talent. The studios and their productions will have access to Impact's global network of over 600,000 below-the-line crew members, including over 10,000 members of leading diversity organizations committed to connecting underrepresented workers to film and TV productions. These include ARRAY Crew, The Handy Foundation, ReelWorks, The London Screen Academy, NOVAC, MediaMKRS, MEAA, MAAC, and the EICOP.

Impact Crew will work closely with Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix productions to build new custom features and reporting tools, specifically tailored to meet each studio's hiring and talent management needs. "We're thrilled to be working with two of the most innovative studios in the industry to optimize the way that global productions assemble, hire, and onboard the incredible crew talent who bring stories to life," said Impact Crew Co-Founder and CEO, Tyler Mitchell.

Impact Crew has a specialized search engine that can filter its 600,000 crew network by role, location, association, and genre to pinpoint the best candidates for the job. Executives and Department Heads can then use Impact's AvailCheck feature, an advanced hiring tool that automatically creates hiring grids for each job and tracks crew responses in real time.

AvailCheck has been used to source crew for over 100 productions, engaging over 4,700 qualified crew with job opportunities. This innovative tool significantly streamlines the hiring process, which collectively takes hundreds to thousands of hours of executives' and department heads' time during pre-production. Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix productions will also have exclusive access to Impact's AvailCheck PRO service, an internal team dedicated to rapidly sourcing available crew in 24 hours or less, seven days a week.

Impact Crew's mission is to create a better, faster, more inclusive industry for everyone, by uniting all the people who power it - studios, producers, executives, HoDs, crew, and assistants, on one platform. Crew members are encouraged to update their profiles to maximize their visibility as productions begin to ramp up. Similarly, hiring executives and department heads are invited to explore the enriched pool of talent available, ensuring their next hire is just a click away.

About Impact

Impact Crew is an entertainment technology company dedicated to creating a better, faster, and more inclusive industry for everyone. Our innovative products, AvailCheck and CrewChat, are redefining how productions crew up and collaborate on set. Founded in 2020 by industry leaders Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, and led by CEO Tyler Mitchell, Impact was named the #2 Most Innovative company in entertainment by Fast Company magazine. Impact Crew is backed by Imagine Entertainment and by other leading production companies, including Skydance Media, Working Title as well as venture firms Benchmark and Shasta.

SOURCE Impact