Impact Climate Technologies Names Bob Toupin Chief Information Officer

Experienced ICT leader elevated to CIO to advance digital initiatives

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Climate Technologies (ICT) is pleased to announce the promotion of Bob Toupin to Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective November 1, 2025. In this role, Toupin joins the company's executive leadership team.

Toupin has been an integral part of ICT, driving innovation, strengthening infrastructure, and enhancing the company's technology capabilities to support business objectives.

Bob Toupin, Impact Climate Technologies, CIO.

"Bob's vision and technical expertise have been instrumental in positioning ICT for the future," said John Moon, CEO of Impact Climate Technologies. "In his new role, he will continue to advance our digital capabilities and initiatives that deliver measurable impact across the organization."

Toupin will oversee ICT's IT operations and digital programs, ensuring the company has the systems, tools, and resources necessary to improve efficiency, enable innovation, and empower teams across all business functions.

"I'm honored to step into the CIO role at such a dynamic time for ICT," said Toupin. "Our focus will remain on modernizing systems, optimizing processes, and equipping teams with tools that create long-term value for our partners and customers."

Toupin is recognized for exceptional leadership, building high-performing teams, and executing complex initiatives across operations, M&A integration, cybersecurity, and cloud infrastructure.

Active in the Atlanta technology community, Toupin serves on multiple boards and advisory councils, including his position as Chairman of the Board for Tech Alpharetta and Executive Advisory Board for Atlanta Technology Professionals, sharing his expertise to advance collaboration and leadership across the industry.

About Impact Climate Technologies

Impact Climate Technologies (ICT) is a leading HVAC solutions provider dedicated to partnering with top-tier companies to deliver excellence and innovation through collaboration. Committed to preserving the unique cultures and values of its operating companies, ICT supports growth and success through access to assets, operational and sales assistance, and resources. For more information, visit impactclimatetechnologies.com.

