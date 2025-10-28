Impact Climate Technologies Names John Moon CEO

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Climate Technologies (ICT) today announced that John Moon has been named chief executive officer, effective November 1, following a year of record growth and expansion under his leadership as president. Moon succeeds Mike Shea, who will become Executive Chairman of the ICT board and lead the company's mergers, acquisitions, and business development initiatives.

John Moon, CEO, Impact Climate Technologies.

Since being appointed president in January, Moon has played a pivotal role in advancing ICT's growth strategy, strengthening its operating companies, and driving innovation across the business.

"John has been a transformative leader for ICT, and I couldn't ask for a better partner to guide the company's future," said Shea. "In my new role, I look forward to supporting him while continuing to focus on acquisitions and business development."

Moon brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience to the CEO role. Before joining ICT, he served as senior vice president of customer and business solutions at Daikin Applied Americas, where he led a successful transition from a product-centric to a solutions-driven organization. He also held multiple leadership roles at Daikin and Johnson Controls, earning a reputation for operational excellence, customer-focused strategies, and delivering measurable growth.

"I am honored to step into the role of CEO and continue leading ICT alongside such a strong team," Moon said. "ICT has a remarkable foundation of people, expertise, and culture. I look forward to building on that as we expand our reach, strengthen our partnerships, and deliver even greater value to customers in critical markets such as data centers, health care, higher education, and high-tech manufacturing."

About Impact Climate Technologies

Impact Climate Technologies is a leading HVAC solutions provider dedicated to partnering with top-tier companies to deliver excellence and innovation through collaboration. With a commitment to preserving the unique cultures and values of its operating companies, ICT ensures the growth and success of its partners through access to assets, operational and sales assistance, and resources. For more information, visit impactclimatetechnologies.com.

SOURCE Impact Climate Technologies