Impact Growth 2018 Aims To Solve CMO's Biggest Challenges And Gathers Leading Marketing Leaders for Summit on Fraud Detection, Marketing Intelligence and Partner Marketing

Held at the Tribeca 360 at Desbrosses and Hudson Street, the mission of Impact Growth is to provide a forum for the world's largest brands and top digital marketers to come together and learn about issues, trends, strategies and technologies that are important to growing their business globally. Attendees will gain actionable insights from speakers hailing from the world's most recognizable brands including Airbnb, Hotels.com, Ticketmaster, Lenovo, Levi Strauss & Co and Uber. For those unable to attend, a live stream will be offered (go.impact.com/impactgrowth2018).

The agenda will include a dozen of highly curated panels and fireside chats to showcase the breadth of strategies and insights helping to solve challenges in transparency, trust, complexity and performance. For example, leaders from Hotels.com, Cox Media Technology and MoPub (Twitter) will share how they're confronting mobile ad fraud across all stages of the marketing funnel and the tactics they're using to combat it. Given the advent of influencer marketing as a key proponent in today's sophisticated media campaigns, attendees will also learn best practices for managing influencers and how to break new ground in their partner channels from top executives at Barkbox, Lenovo, Levi Strauss, and Ticketmaster.

The closing keynote will be given by the author of The Happiness Advantage, Shawn Achor, who will speak to his research on the power of positivity and optimism in the workplace and will identify patterns that create a happiness advantage for positive outliers.

Lastly, the event will wrap with closing remarks from Impact's CEO David A. Yovanno.

"What we've learned from being in this industry for the past decade is that the three main things keeping CMOs up at night are trusting their marketing plans and data, simplifying the complexity that exists in marketing and discovering new marketing partnerships to grow their business," said Yovanno. "Impact Growth comes on the heels of our recent rebrand where we brought all three of our solutions together into one integrated platform to help CMOs tackle these challenges head on and regain confidence in their paid marketing and media spend."

Through the rebrand, Impact integrated its three solutions: Forensiq (acquired in 2016), Altitude (formerly ClearSaleing and Media Manager, acquired in 2015), and Radius (formerly Impact Radius and Partner Manager) into one natively integrated marketing platform of essential marketing technologies for fraud detection and prevention; media measurement, attribution, and mix optimization; management, payment, optimization, and growth of traditional performance marketing, and strategic business partnerships.

Impact Growth 2018 speakers include:

Ashwin Krishnan , Business Development, Airbnb

Shawn Achor , Author, The Happiness Advantage

Siara Nazir , Head of Digital Marketing, Autodesk

Kirk Hausman , Affiliate Marketing Manager, BarkBox

Scott Brinker , Editor, Chiefmartec.com

Cheryl Ng , Vice President of Programmatic, COMET (Cox Media Technology)

Tina Moffett , Senior Analyst, B2C Marketing Professionals, Forrester

Kristyn Meade , Senior Mobile Marketing Manager, Hotels.com

Miranda Dimopoulos , CEO, IAB Singapore and Ambassador to SEA

Priest Willis , Senior Global Affiliate Marketing Manager, Lenovo

Coady Demuri , Affiliate Marketing Coordinator, Levi Strauss & Co.

Scott Alexander , COO, LQKD

Casie Jordan , Director of Professional Services, MoPub (Twitter)

Sal Tripi , Assistant VP, Digital Operations and Compliance, Publishers Clearing House

Brooke Feinberg , Senior Director Affiliate Marketing,Ticketmaster

David Zhao , Uber/Amazon APAC Alumnus

Keith Posehn , Head of Performance Partnerships, Uber

To learn more about Impact Growth 2018, please visit www.impactgrowth.com.

About Impact:

Impact is a marketing technology company helping brands grow by optimizing their paid marketing and media spend. The Impact platform was designed to respond to marketers' demands for simplicity, transparency, performance, and confidence to drive growth through marketing. Impact's platform is the first native integration of leading solutions to stop ad fraud, enable more confident decisions through media measurement, attribution, and mix optimization, and create new performance partnerships, including with influencers and strategic partners.

Founded in Santa Barbara, CA in 2008, Impact has grown to over 300 employees and seven offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more visit www.Impact.com.

