DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Impact of China-US Trade Fight and Huawei and ZTE Bans on the Global Communications Equipment Supply Chain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

To keep his campaign promise, Trump signed an executive memorandum to impose higher tariffs on Chinese goods imported into the United States in March 2018, involving large amounts and plenty of goods. In the first two rounds of tariffs, the US has imposed duties on a total of US$50 billion worth of Chinese goods, including semiconductor ICs, car parts, machinery, and equipment, including servers. And smartphones are likely to be on the list.



The U.S. Department of Commerce imposed a denial order against ZTE on April 16, 2018, banning American businesses or individuals from selling high-tech components and technologies to the Chinese telecom equipment maker.

Despite the ban has been expanded to Huawei, the G20 Summit seems to help ratchet down the trade fight between the US and China. This report provides a description of how this all began, a whole picture of these bans and tariffs, and how these have affected the global IT industry, especially in the communications sector; looks at some of the possible consequences if the fight continues.



List of Topics

Background of the China-US trade fight and the general impact on the IT and telecom industries

Analysis of the impact on Taiwanese communications equipment manufactured in China for the smartphone, wireless broadband equipment, and fixed broadband equipment industries from the production value and major client perspectives

The implications of the China-US trade fight for the ZTE supply chain, comprising of application processors and wireless communication chips, RF components, and operating systems; the implications for ZTE's 5G ambitions

Analysis of the impact on the Apple iPhone and its supply chain and includes countermeasures and strategies of stakeholders in the short, medium, and long-term.

Analysis of the impact on the server industry in China , the US, and Taiwan , and includes countermeasures and strategies of stakeholders in the short, medium, and long-term

, the US, and , and includes countermeasures and strategies of stakeholders in the short, medium, and long-term The reasons and political risks behind the Huawei and ZTE bans and what Huawei has done to defend its equipment security; how enterprises around the world react or have reacted to the bans, especially those in Japan , and Europe

, and The short, medium, and long-term development trends and the impact on the industry following the G20 Summit

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1 Background

1.2 Scope of Impact

1.1.1 IT and Telecom Industries

1.1.2 Brands and OEM/ODMs Export Goods from China to the United States



2. Taiwanese Communications Products Manufactured in China

2.1 Smartphone Industry

2.2.1 Production Value

2.2.2 Major Clients

2.3 Wireless Broadband Equipment Industry

2.3.1 Production Value

2.3.2 Major Clients

2.4 Fixed Broadband Equipment Industry

2.4.1 Production Value

2.4.2 Major Clients



3. The Possible Impact on the Industry

3.1 Smartphone Industry

3.1.1 Export Value

3.1.2 Stakeholder Analysis

3.2 Wireless Broadband Equipment Industry

3.2.1 Export Value

3.2.2 Stakeholder Analysis

3.3 Fixed Broadband Equipment Industry

3.3.1 Export Value

3.3.2 Stakeholder Analysis



4. Author's Perspective



5. Preface



6. Implications for the ZTE Supply Chain

6.1 Application Processor and Wireless Communication Chip

6.1.1 The Current Market

6.1.2 Possible Places to Transfer the Orders

6.2 Radio Frequency Component

6.2.1 The Current Market

6.2.2 Possible Places to Transfer the Orders

6.3 Operating System

6.3.1 The Current Market

6.3.2 Possible Places to Transfer the Orders



7. Implications for ZTE's 5G Ambitions

7.1 The Denial Order Seeks to Stifle ZTE's Development Momentum by Barring the Use of American Software and Hardware

7.1.1 The Incapability to Conduct Independent R&D for Core Chips and Components Has Become a Major Issue

7.1.2 The U.S. is Determined to Cripple China's 5G Development, and the Shots are Being Fired at ZTE



8. Author's Perspective



9. Preface

9.1 iPhone Likely to Become a Bargaining Chip in US-China Trade War



10.Impact Analysis

10.1 iPhone Accounts for over 42% of the Smartphone Imports in the United States

10.2 Impact on Supply Chain



11. Countermeasures

11.1Short-term Strategy: Adjust Existing Capacity to Increase Production in Taiwan

11.2 Mid-to Long-Term Strategy: Increase Production Share in South/Southeast Asia



12. Author's Perspective



13. Preface

13.1 Conflict Intensifies as Neither Side Willing to Make Concessions



14. Development of the US and Chinese Server Industries

14.1 US Dominance Challenged by China

14.2 China's Spy Chip Incidents Ignites Network Security Concerns Worldwide



15. Impact on Taiwan's Server Industry

15.1 Less Impact on Taiwanese Server Industry Chain

15.2 Greater Impact on Server Industry from Network Security Concerns; Some Vendors Move Production Lines out of China



16. Author's Perspective

16.1 US-China Relations Remain Tense in Near Future

16.2 Limited Impact on Server Industry

16.3 Chinese Spy Chip Scandal Speeds up Moving Production Lines outside China



17. Huawei Network Equipment Banned by Several Countries and Telecoms



18. Main Reasons behind Lack of Trust in Chinese Enterprises

18.1 Huawei's Global Expansion Backed by Government

18.2 Chinese Enterprises' Difficulty in Maintaining Independence under China's Legal System

18.2.1 Chinese Government's Increased Control over Chinese Enterprises

18.2.2 Chinese Government's Legitimate Rights to Conduct Intelligence through Enterprises



19. Huawei Defends Equipment Security

19.1 Huawei Asserts Ability to Manage its Security and Keep Independence from the Government

19.2 Huawei Proposes Security Improvement Measurements to Win Trust of Western Countries



20. Most Enterprise Customers Still Hold on to Huawei Equipment

20.1 Huawei's Biggest Loss in the Asia Pacific is the Loss of Market Share in Japan

20.2 Huawei's Market Share in Europe Remains Unaffected Except BT

20.2.1 Other European Operators Still Cooperate with Huawei

20.2.2 Germany Government Has Security Concerns about Huawei's Technology but Not Telecom Operators

20.2.3 Huawei's 5G Product Advantages Make it Difficult for Telecom Operators to Give Up Easily



21. Political Risks That Huawei May Have to Encounter in the Future

21.1 Huawei Continues to Face Political Risks in the Future

21.2 Governments and Operators of All Countries Have High Possibility of Expanding the Blockade

21.3 ZTE Should Be Worried About the US Government Bans on All China-made Products



22. Author's Perspective

22.1 The Impact on Huawei's Brand Image is Greater than on Its Revenues



23. G20 Summit

23.1 G2's Announcements in G20 Summit

23.2 US Tech Companies Sidestep Trump's Huawei Ban



24. Short, Medium-, and Long-term Development Trends

24.1 Short-term Development: Situation Seems to Get Better

24.2 Medium-term Development: To Strengthen Ties with Non-US Suppliers

24.3 Long-term Development: To Construct Homegrown Industry Chain



25.Impact on the Industry



26. Author's Perspective

26.1 Seek Opportunities Stemming from US Companies

26.2 Help China Bridge the Gap in the Industry Supply Chain

26.3 Diversify Supply Chain to Reduce Risks



Companies Mentioned



Airoha Technology

Alcatel

Alibaba

Altice

Amazon

Apple

ARM

ASE

AT&T

AutoNavi

Baidu

Beijing Changjiu Logistics

Beijing Hyundai

Best Buy

Bloomberg

BMW

Bouygues Telecom

British Telecom

Broadcom

BT

Catcher Technology

CNBC. Coke Cola

Compeq

Delta

Der Spiegel

Deutsche Telekom

Flexium Interconnect

Foxconn

Futurewei Technologies

Genius Electronic Optical

GIS

HiSilicon

HPE

HTC

Huawei. IBM. Infineon

Inspur

Inventec

KDDI

KINSUS

KT

KY

KYEC

Largan Precision

Lenovo

LG

Maxscend Microelectronics

MediaTek

Merry

Mitac

Motorola

Murata

NTT

NTT Docomo

OPPO

Optus

Orange

Panasonic

Pegatron

Play

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Quanta

Reuters

Samsung

Simplo

Sina

SKT

SkyCom

Skyworks

SoftBank

Sony

Spark

SPIL

Stiftung Neue Verantwortung

Sugon

Taiyo Yuden

TCL

TDK

TDK EPCOS

Telefonia Dialog

Telefnica Deutschland

Telefnica O2

Tencent

Three

TI

TIM

Tizen

TPK

Tsinghua Unigroup

TSMC

Unigroup Spreadtrum RDA

United States Census Bureau

Verizon

VIVO

Vodafone

Vodafone Hutchison Australia

Walsin Technology

WIN Semiconductors

Wingtech

Winnebago

Wistron

Xiaomi

Zhen Ding

ZTE

