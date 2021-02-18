Impact Of Covid-19 Among Issues At Forefront Of Bloomberg Law Bankruptcy Outlook

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the availability of its 2021 Outlook on Bankruptcy, which incorporates news, analysis, and a subset of the most recent Practical Guidance available to subscribers on its platform. The Outlook report is accessible for complimentary download at http://onb-law.com/Yost50DDENB.

The 2021 Outlook on Bankruptcy features:

News related to the uptick in bankruptcy filings and a closer look at trends across some of the industries that have been most impacted, including hospitality and retail, which saw its largest number of filings in more than a decade.

Analysis by Bloomberg Law's expert analyst team, which looks at the many lease- and rent-related bankruptcy amendments in the recently enacted Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (CAA) and how the 2019 Small Business Reorganization Act has proven to be a useful tool for small businesses struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Practical Guidance including a temporary pandemic-related Bankruptcy Code provisions table which provides an at-a-glance overview of amendments made by Congress in the past year to the Bankruptcy Code in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the CAA.

"The Covid-19 pandemic and accompanying downturn has led to many businesses declaring bankruptcy or having to contemplate it," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "These businesses must now deal with a significant number of changes to the Bankruptcy Code – and with a new administration we anticipate additional changes. Bloomberg Law's subscribers, however, can be confident that we will stay on top of developments from Congress, the administration, and the federal judiciary to help them understand the impacts on their bottom line."

