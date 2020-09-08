Impact of COVID-19 on India's Warehouse Robotics Market, 2020 Report

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Warehouse Robotics Market by Type (Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, Cartesian Robots, Others), by Software, by Function, by Payload Capacity, by End User Industry, by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Warehouse Robotics Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.



The Indian Warehouse Robotics Market is driven by the growing e-commerce & retail industry, food & beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, among others. Additionally, the warehouse robots help in performing different warehouse functions, improving productivity & operational efficiency, decrease the dependency on human force while reducing the operational costs. These benefits have led to the increased adoption of warehouse robots across various enterprises and manufacturing units, especially the SMEs. This in turn is positively impacting the market growth through 2025.



Furthermore, technological advancements such as integration of the industry 4.0 standards with warehouse robots coupled with new product launches by major vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years.



However, high cost of implementation and deployment of warehouse robots can hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Also, lack of awareness pertaining to warehouse robots can further restrict the market growth. Besides, the use of warehouse robots reduces the dependency on human force thereby decreasing the employment opportunities thereby negatively impacting the market growth.



With the sudden outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 disease, the world is affected, majority of the businesses are shut down and operations across different enterprises, warehouses and manufacturing units are also compromised. India is also widely affected by the disease spread and at present the country is under a rigorous lockdown. As a result of this neither the warehouses & manufacturing units are open nor functional. This is expected to negatively influence the market growth during the forecast period.



The Indian Warehouse Robotics Market is segmented based on type, software, function, payload capacity, end-user industry, company, and region.

Based on type, the market can be categorized into mobile robots, articulated robots, cylindrical robots, SCARA robots, parallel robots, cartesian robots and others. The mobile robots segment is expected to dominate the market owing to their extensive use by various e-commerce companies and manufacturing units.

Based on software, the market can be fragmented into warehouse management system, warehouse control system and warehouse execution system. The warehouse management system software is expected to dominate the market on account of the associated benefits such as higher productivity, reduced costs, improved space utilization, enhanced customer experience, among others.

Based on function, the market can be grouped into pick and place, palletizing and depalletizing, transportation, packaging and others. The pick and place function is expected to dominate the market since pick and place robots are highly accurate & efficient and reduce order processing time & related costs.

Based on the end-user industry, the market can be classified into food & beverage, automotive, e-commerce, electrical & electronics, pharmaceuticals, chemical and others. The food & beverage industry is expected to hold a significant market share owing to the increasing use of warehouse robots in packaging, pelletizing and transportation.

The major players operating in the warehouse robotics market are ABB India Ltd., Fanuc India Limited, KUKA India Private Limited, Yaskawa India Pvt Ltd (Robotics Division), Yamaha Robotics, Omron Automation Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell Automation India Limited, Siemens India, Daifuku India Private Limited, B&R Industrial Automation Private Limited and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Indian Warehouse Robotics Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Indian Warehouse Robotics Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Indian Warehouse Robotics Market based on type, software, function, payload capacity, end-user industry, company, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Indian Warehouse Robotics Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Warehouse Robotics Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian Warehouse Robotics Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Warehouse Robotics Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Indian Warehouse Robotics Market.

