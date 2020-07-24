Impact of COVID-19 on Swimwear & Beachwear Markets, 2020-2027
Jul 24, 2020, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Swimwear and Beachwear - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to this 16th edition of the report. The 439-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Swimwear and Beachwear Market to Reach US$27.6 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Swimwear and Beachwear estimated at US$19.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Polyester, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Spandex segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.9% share of the global Swimwear and Beachwear market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Swimwear and Beachwear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Nylon Segment Corners a 18.8% Share in 2020
In the global Nylon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Swimwear and Beachwear: Stylish, Trendy and Aesthetic Apparel for Water-based Leisure and Sports Activities
- Market Highlights
- Women's Swimwear Continues to Rule the Roost
- Men's Swimwear Market - Changing Perceptions Augur Well for Segment Growth
- Children's Swimwear and Beachwear Segment Set for Robust Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- US and Brazil Lead the Global Market, Asia-Pacific Set for Fastest Growth
- Popularity of Beach Culture and Indoor Watersports Fuels Swimwear Market in China
- Increasing Health Awareness - A Key Growth Driver
- Fashion - An Indispensable Aspect of Swimwear and Beachwear
- Competition
- Direct-to-Consumer Online-Only Swimwear Brands Transform Retail Structure of Swimwear Market
- Export-Import Statistics
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Swimwear and Beachwear Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Arena Italia S.p.A (Italy)
- Diana Sport (Italy)
- La Perla Group (Italy)
- NoZONE Clothing Limited (Canada)
- O'Neill, Inc. (USA)
- Panos Emporio (Sweden)
- PARAH S.p.A (Italy)
- Perry Ellis International, Inc. (USA)
- Jantzen Apparel LLC (USA)
- PVH Corp. (USA)
- Quiksilver, Inc. (USA)
- Seafolly (Australia)
- Seaspray Swimwear (UK)
- Speedo International Ltd. (UK)
- Swimwear Anywhere, Inc. (USA)
- TYR Sport, Inc. (USA)
- Wacoal Europe Ltd. (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Leisure Travel - A Business Case for Swimwear and Beachwear
- Luxury Swimwear Market: Focus on Proper Fit, Comfort & Exclusive Features to Drive Growth
- Rising Popularity of Water Sports Drives Creation of Sports-Inspired Swimwear Collections
- Celebrities Drive Swimwear and Beachwear Fashion Trends
- UV Protective Swimwear for Kids - A Panacea for Parents Concern
- The Growing Significance of Sustainability in Swimwear
- Eco-friendly Swimwear Continues to Gain Ground
- Bikinis Lose their Appeal amidst Soaring Consumer Interest in One-Piece Swimsuits
- Brands Look to Address Concerns over Proper Fit of Swimsuits
- Modest Swimwear - A Burgeoning Market
- Controversy Surrounds Burkini Beachwear
- Plus-Size Swimwear Exhibits Significant Growth Potential
- Swimwear and Beachwear Makers Make Hay while the Sun Shines
- Beachwear Accessories Offered as Add-ons to Increase Profits
- Product Innovations: Name of the Game
- Are Expensive Swimwear Worth the Price?
- FINA Bans High-Technology Swimsuits
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 199
