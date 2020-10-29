Impact of COVID-19 on the Space Industry, 2020 Report: Focus on Manufacturing, Downstream, Investments

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of COVID-19 on the Space Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 crisis is impacting all industries, including space. However, the impact on the space industry is unique. This study presents the analysis of the COVID-19 crisis and its implications on the space industry, covering relevant segments including manufacturing, launch, downstream services, and investments.

The study offers a brief analysis of the key disruptions observed, discusses the details of the disruptions, and explains what it means to the market. The report also covers market projections from a launch demand perspective along with projections for GDP variation across key regions.

What makes our reports unique? We provide one of the longest market segmentation chains in this industry. The publisher conducts detailed market positioning, product positioning, and competitive positioning. Entry strategies, gaps, and opportunities are identified for all stakeholders.



Comprehensive market analysis is provided for the following sectors: pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotechnology, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, energy and power supplies, food and beverages, chemicals, advanced materials, industrial automation, and telecom, and IT. We also analyze retailers and super-retailers, technology partners, and research and development (R&D) companies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Growth Environment

Overview of the Revised State of the Space Market due to the Pandemic

OneWeb: An Anomaly

Key Forecast Criteria for the Satellite Launch Services Market

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast - Units

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast - Revenue

Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast Discussion

Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast - Units

Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast - Revenue

Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast Discussion

Other Forecast Trends

Impact on Manufacturing: Supply Shock

Impact on Downstream Services

Impact on Investment: Standalone Impacts Indicates Limited Significance

Space Market: Next Steps

2. Growth Opportunities

Growth Processes: The Space Industry, 2020

Growth Opportunities

3. Companies to Action

Conclusion

4. Appendix: Growth Pipeline Engine

About the Growth Pipeline Engine

Take the COVID-19 Growth Pipeline Diagnostic

Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2v6wg7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

