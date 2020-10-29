Impact of COVID-19 on the Space Industry, 2020 Report: Focus on Manufacturing, Downstream, Investments
Oct 29, 2020, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of COVID-19 on the Space Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 crisis is impacting all industries, including space. However, the impact on the space industry is unique. This study presents the analysis of the COVID-19 crisis and its implications on the space industry, covering relevant segments including manufacturing, launch, downstream services, and investments.
The study offers a brief analysis of the key disruptions observed, discusses the details of the disruptions, and explains what it means to the market. The report also covers market projections from a launch demand perspective along with projections for GDP variation across key regions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
- Overview of the Revised State of the Space Market due to the Pandemic
- OneWeb: An Anomaly
- Key Forecast Criteria for the Satellite Launch Services Market
- Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast - Units
- Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast - Revenue
- Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast Discussion
- Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast - Units
- Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast - Revenue
- Scenario 2: Aspirational Forecast Discussion
- Other Forecast Trends
- Impact on Manufacturing: Supply Shock
- Impact on Downstream Services
- Impact on Investment: Standalone Impacts Indicates Limited Significance
- Space Market: Next Steps
2. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Processes: The Space Industry, 2020
- Growth Opportunities
3. Companies to Action
- Conclusion
4. Appendix: Growth Pipeline Engine
- About the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Take the COVID-19 Growth Pipeline Diagnostic
- Legal Disclaimer
