Impact of Data Collection Techniques on Data Quality: Rep Data, Research Defender and DM2 Release New Study

NEW ORLEANS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep Data, Research Defender and DM2 have released a white paper covering a new study into the impact of various data collection techniques on market research data quality. The research-on-research assesses the efficacy of applying different screening and data quality techniques in a survey setting, measuring the impact across a number of established quality metrics.

Data collection techniques for quality outcomes by Rep Data, Research Defender & DM2

"We found that combining a service-oriented, consultative approach to data collection, with a focus on consistent execution, and specialized tools to reduce fraud, duplication and other negative respondent attributes, we were able to show a statistically significant increase in data quality," said Patrick Stokes, founder and CEO of Rep Data. "This white paper covers the research in detail, illustrating the positive impact that layering these approaches has on outcomes."

The white paper, called "Data collection techniques for quality outcomes," is based on a survey conducted in early Q2 2021 among n=2,002. Rep Data sourced equal sample from four of the market research industry's larger online sample providers. Completes were evenly distributed across five cells, with providers delivering n=100 to each cell with consistent age and gender quotas. This provided a basis for data comparison among five overall cells using various quality assurance techniques including Research Defender's proprietary digital fingerprinting, fraud identification, text analytics and respondent-level tracking.

The data illustrated that:

Layering fraud mitigation techniques positively impacts outcomes by creating a clean, healthy and efficient market research ecosystem;

Unbiased, efficient sourcing from multiple panels and sample suppliers delivers more representative results; and

Using expert project management for fieldwork eliminates common challenges in the data collection process.

Based on the study findings, the paper includes top considerations for primary researchers who wish to take an intelligent, quality-oriented approach to data collection and fieldwork.

The complete paper can be downloaded here: http://repdatallc.com/s/Data-Collection-Techniques-for-Quality-Outcomes-r83y.pdf

Rep Data

Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for primary researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies, with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. The company's mission is to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies, public relations firms and more. Repdatallc.com



Research Defender

Research Defender has created a secure platform to help clients take control of their traffic and quality of their product to create a clean, healthy and efficient ecosystem in the research industry. Having moved toward programmatic sample, a dynamic ecosystem that is constantly in flux, Research Defender exists solely to facilitate high quality and efficient transactions. As a truly independent entity, the company neither owns nor operates its own respondent panel or exchange. researchdefender.com

DM2: Digital Marketing & Measurement, LLC

DM2 provides clients significant capability in digital marketing, marketing research and business intelligence - capabilities centered around data to deliver quantifiable insight. Founder Chuck Miller developed the majority of DM2's products from experiences as a BI and Consumer Insights VP at AOL and Time Warner, focusing heavily on advertising metrics. DM2 prides itself on innovation, continually exploring the ever-changing digital world to bring the best solutions to clients today. dm2corp.com

