Impact of IIoT in the Global Water & Wastewater Industry, 2019: Featuring Profiles of Xylem, ABB and Veolia
Jan 20, 2020, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of IIoT in the Global Water & Wastewater Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study estimates that the smart water grid market will reach $20 billion by 2020 and provides market forecast for key smart solution segments such as the Smart NRW leak management solution market, Smart water meters market and Smart online water sensors market, all of which form the core of smart solutions. The study aims to simplify concepts such as IIoT and their applicability as a DT tool in the W&WW industry.
This research presents key challenges faced by W&WW utilities, the W&WW network, customer demand management, and W&WW treatment facilities and highlights how IIoT-based smart solutions could be used to tackle these key challenges. It also encompasses cases studies which highlight successful implementation of DT solutions and their benefits. Additionally, the study provides insights on the future of IIoT-based DT solutions, growth opportunities for companies to action, strategies to implement DT, and strategic imperatives crucial for success.
Key Issues Addressed
- How can IIoT add value to an existing process?
- What are the current challenges faced by utilities across the W&WW industry and how IIoT tackles these challenges?
- How can IIoT accelerate the push toward smart water grids?
- What is the market size of key smart solutions?
- Who are the incumbent participants in the IIoT market, and what are they focusing on?
Water and wastewater (W&WW) utilities across the globe are increasingly exploring digital solutions to improve their resilience, and economical and environmental sustainability, which have been impacted by factors like water stress, pollution, and climate change.
Digitalization through Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) based smart solutions has emerged as the key solution to tackle various challenges posed by the above factors. Digital transformation (DT) includes the installation and implementation of the following products/solutions: Smart design & engineering, Data collection through IIoT sensors, Smart communication network, Data analytics and Data intelligence.
All these are effectively combined to create a smart water grid. Smart analytics platforms are now increasingly being adopted by W&WW utilities for their ability to improve efficiency, comply with regulations, positively impact customer value & service, and improve sustainability of the infrastructure.
Circular economy has now become a more achievable goal through IIoT-based DT. Water utilities are now exploring new business models such as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), and Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) which have faster return on investment (ROI) and allow for an even placement of investment risks which in turn eases the burden on customers.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- DT Framework for a Water Utility
- The Core Elements of DT
- Digital Water Innovation Hotspots
- Key Segments of a Smart Water Grid
- Global Smart Water Grid Market - Market Landscape of Key Segments
- Key Factors Driving DT
- Research Scope
- Key Questions This Research Will Answer
2. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in Water & Wastewater Industry - An Introduction
- IIoT Fundamentals - What is a Smart Water Grid?
- IIoT Fundamentals - Sensors and their Application in IIoT
- IIoT Fundamentals - Water Asset Management Features
- IIoT Fundamentals - Data-/Software-as-a-service (DaaS/SaaS)
3. Industrial Internet of Things - Water & Wastewater Utilities
- Key Challenges Faced by Water & Wastewater Utilities
- How IIoT-based Smart Solutions Improve the Sustainability of Water & Wastewater Utilities
- Case Study - Asset Management in Water Utilities Enabled by AI
- Case Study - Big Data and Data Analytics for Water Utilities
- Case Study - Digital Twin Solutions for Water Utilities
4. Industrial Internet of Things - Water & Wastewater Networks
- Key Challenges in Water & Wastewater Networks
- How Smart IIoT Solutions Can Tackle NRW Loss and Improve Energy Efficiency in a Water & Wastewater Network?
- Revenue Forecast - Smart NRW Leak Management Solutions Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Case Study - Satellite-based Leak Detection
- Case Study - Smart Pressure Management & Pump Controller
- Case Study - Smart Acoustic Sensors for Continual Leak Monitoring in Water Networks
- Case Study - Smart Leak Detection and Pipe Condition Assessment Device for Wastewater Networks
5. Industrial Internet of Things - Customer Demand Management
- Key Challenges Faced in Customer Demand Management
- DT through Smart Water Metering
- LPWAN Communication Technologies and their Potential in Smart Water Metering
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast - Smart Water Meters Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Case Study - Smart Water Metering Enabled by Advanced Communication Network and Analytics Improves Customer Service
- Case Study - Smart Water Meter Enables Reduction in NRW
6. Industrial Internet of Things - Water & Wastewater Treatment
- Key Challenges Faced in a Water & Wastewater Treatment Facility
- Smart Online Water Sensors and their Impact on Process Efficiency
- Revenue Forecast - Smart Online Water Sensors Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Case Study - Smart Online Sensors for Intelligent Process Control
- Case Study - Water & Wastewater Treatment System Automation through AI
- Case Study - Smart Analytics for Optimized Operation of a Decentralized Wastewater Treatment Facility
7. Industrial Internet of Things - Market Strategy & Analysis
- What Should be the IIoT-based DT Approach Strategy for Water Utilities?
- Future of DT in the Water & Wastewater Industry
- Disruptive Innovations in the Water Industry - Data Analytics Platforms & AI
8. Market Participant Profile
- Participant Profile - Xylem
- Participant Profile - ABB
- Participant Profile - Veolia
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Value-add Services
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Partnerships/M&A
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xabtyf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article