IMPACT-U Online Sales Training Program Wins Gold Horizon Interactive Award

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The IMPACT-U® Online Sales Training program has won a Gold Horizon Interactive Award in the Educational Websites category.

The Horizon Interactive Awards recognizes and awards the best websites, videos, online advertising, print media, and mobile applications. Each year the competition receives thousands of entries from around the world.

Entries were judged by an international, volunteer panel of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds and various roles within the interactive media and advertising industries. Judges looked for the best blend of creativity, content, and functionality.

Each entry was judged on the following:

Solution creativity and originality

Overall graphic design / appearance / user experience

Communication of message

Technical merit

Effectiveness of solution

The Gold Horizon Interactive Award is the second industry award IMPACT-U has received since being launched in 2017.

The IMPACT-U training program was created in partnership with Allen Interactions, and brings the top-ranked IMPACT Selling® system to an interactive eLearning format.

IMPACT-U uses the most current, up-to-date capabilities of online learning to deliver proven skills to sales professionals in an engaging and interactive design.

View an IMPACT-U product demo webinar here.

About The Brooks Group

Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group focuses on providing clients with practical, straightforward solutions to improve and maintain overall sales effectiveness.

Comprehensive sales assessments allow training to be highly individualized, and an industry-leading coaching and reinforcement methodology solidifies training and improves client ROI.

About Allen Interactions

Allen Interactions is a top learning solutions provider, creating Meaningful, Memorable, and Motivational learning experiences to meet organizational business goals. With a focus on developing performance-driven learning events backed by the best instructional design and technologies, Allen Interactions is devoted to learning strategy consulting services and delivering innovative eLearning, gaming, mobile, and blended learning solutions that assist top performing organizations.

