Impart Launches New Concept For Custom Gifts To Celebrate And Strengthen Community Connections

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impart, an online platform that turns life wisdoms into a customized gift, recently announced its official launch. The unique Impart tool allows users to easily invite family and friends to contribute advice and lessons appropriate for each recipient's milestone (graduations, new baby, first job, marriage, etc.) and present them as a gift in a beautiful book. Unlike photobooks that memorialize the past, Impart books are intended to prepare the recipient for success in the future.

Impart started as a gift from the founder and CEO to his son before entering middle school. After sending an email to his closest family and friends asking them to reflect on what they wished they had known going into middle school, he collected the various wisdoms and compiled them. The result was a book filled with curated wisdoms from the most important and respected people in his son's life. Based on the overwhelming response from his son and enthusiasm from the contributors, the concept behind Impart was born.

"Communities are craving connection while at the same time individuals are spending unnecessary time, energy and emotion navigating life's transitions on their own," said Graham Williams, founder and CEO of Impart. "Impart was conceived to make our loved ones' lives easier, and along the way we discovered the power of connection when a community gathers to share their own experiences."

How it works:

Step 1: Invite – Invite family and friends to share their life lessons

Step 2: Gather – Collect lessons from the community

Step 3: Curate – Review and select wisdoms for your book

Step 4: Publish – Approve gift book for printing

Personalized Impart gifts are available for less than $50, offering an affordable yet timeless gift that is a unique alternative to traditional gift options. To learn more, visit www.giveimpart.com , and follow @GiveImpart on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter for news, announcements, and shared wisdoms.

About Impart

Impart was created in 2020 to make our loved ones' journey easier and more successful. Using Impart's unique collaborative platform, advice and stories from family and friends are curated into an unforgettable gift for life's biggest milestones. Affordable and timeless, an Impart gift can be saved digitally or collected in the form of a hardcover book that last a lifetime. Impart is driven to enable all generations to share the lessons we have learned to support each other and help build stronger communities.

Media Contact: Elise Bishop, [email protected]

