Impartner Celebrates Triple Crown: No.1 in G2 Summer 2024 Report, Golden Bridge Globee® Award and SaaS Awards Shortlist

Impartner's Unmatched Excellence in Partner Management and Partner Marketing Automation Earns Prestigious Awards and Industry Leadership

SALT LAKE CITY, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, today announced its No. 1 ranking for Enterprise Partner Management in the G2 2024 Summer Report for the 4th consecutive year. This achievement is complemented by Impartner's win in the Golden Bridge Globee® Awards and its recognition in the 2024 SaaS Awards, reflecting its leadership and innovation in the industry.

Impartner Ranks No.1 in the G2 Enterprise Grid® Report for Partner Management

In the G2 2024 Summer Report, Impartner claimed the top spot in Enterprise Partner Management and maintained its leadership in the Overall and Mid-Market grids for Partner Management and Through-Channel Marketing Automation. This recognition underscores Impartner's substantial impact on the industry, showcasing its leadership on G2, the world's largest and most trusted software review marketplace. Impartner's consistent top rankings in multiple categories highlight its exceptional capability to drive successful partner experiences and marketing efficiency across various business sizes.

"While other providers in this space focus on heavy discounting and marketing ploys, Impartner has consistently emphasized delivering revenue growth for our customers," said Impartner CMO, Dave R Taylor. "Our continued growth and success in this space shows that we have found the magic sauce for helping indirect revenue teams meet and exceed their growth targets. Our solutions are real-world tried and tested and proven to deliver real value across millions of our customers' go-to-market partners, as this G2 report recognizes."

Adding to these accolades, Impartner is honored as a winner in the 16th Annual 2024 Golden Bridge Awards®. Impartner has been recognized in the AI-Driven Marketing Solutions category highlighting its Partner Marketing Automation and Paid Media for Partners solutions. In its 16th year, The Annual 2024 Golden Bridge Awards® recognizes excellence in business and innovation and celebrates outstanding achievements and innovations across various industries globally.

For more details on The Golden Bridge Awards®, visit: https://globeeawards.com/innovation/winners/

In June, Impartner was shortlisted in The 2024 SaaS Awards program in the Best SaaS Product for Sales & Marketing category. A long-established awards platform now spanning 56 categories, The SaaS Awards celebrates the latest innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a wide range of use cases and sectors.

The program now enters its second round of judging, reducing the shortlist to a handful of finalists in each category. SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on July 22, 2024, with the final winners revealed in August 2024. CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "The SaaS Awards is the recognition platform for organizations at the very top of their game, and those who've made it to the 2024 shortlist are no exception."

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-saas-awards-shortlist

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

About the Globee Awards

The Globee Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech). Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

Media Contact:

Jane Fisher

Impartner

[email protected]

SOURCE Impartner