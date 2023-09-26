Impartner Doubles Down on Revenue Analytics with PartnerTap Integration

News provided by

Impartner

26 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

Customers can now access PartnerTap within Impartner, delivering critical partner pipeline insights and automated product mapping capabilities

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of reseller and partner management technologies, today announced its strategic integration with PartnerTap, the leading cloud-based co-selling platform for enterprises. This transformative partnership creates a unique opportunity in the partner management landscape with advanced product-level account mapping solutions.

"The biggest companies in the world are coming to PartnerTap to accelerate their partner-first and co-sell transformation initiatives. This new integration with Impartner gives them an unbeatable partner tech stack for faster growth," said Cassandra Gholston, CEO of PartnerTap.

Customers can now see real-time mapped account data inside Impartner, streamline sophisticated co-selling motions, and automate deal registration for new opportunities sourced in PartnerTap.

Key features and benefits include:

  • Sync data instantly from PartnerTap into Impartner's custom objects
  • Upload mapped account data from PartnerTap into Impartner via spreadsheets
  • Visualize mapped partner data within Impartner, including reports and dashboards
  • Link mapped partner data with other partner data inside Impartner seamlessly
  • Register new partner deals from PartnerTap data in one click
  • Track all pipeline and revenue sourced by PartnerTap for closed-loop partner attribution

"We're using PartnerTap to operationalize our partner-first motion," said Natalie Visconti-Clendenin, Principal Strategic Partner Manager, National Partners at LastPass. "PartnerTap makes it easy to discover new partner revenue opportunities. It's as simple as it gets."

"This integration gives companies an ecosystem-wide view of their market, potential pipeline, and revenue analytics that will change the way businesses prioritize partner growth strategies and analyze performance," said Gary Sabin, VP of Product at Impartner.

To learn more about how this integration can accelerate growth and optimize partner ecosystems, visit: https://impartner.com/partnertap-integration/

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels.

About PartnerTap

PartnerTap is the leading cloud-based co-selling platform for enterprises that sell with or through ISVs, resellers, distributors, TSDs, MSPs, alliances, systems integrators, and marketplace partners. The PartnerTap Ecosystem Sales Platform gives companies an easy way to identify all the potential sales opportunities with each partner and empower sales teams to co-sell with partners securely.

Media Contact:
impartner@walkersands.com

SOURCE Impartner

