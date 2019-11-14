Impartner Receives $20 Million in Growth Capital From Vector Capital

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most-award winning pure-play channel management platform, announced today that it has received $20 million in growth capital financing from Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in technology businesses. The financing will allow Impartner to further accelerate their already strong growth by increasing sales and marketing expenditure and acquiring complementary technologies, continuing to capture momentum in the fast-growing channel management technology market, which analysts estimate could be as large as $5 billion.

"Impartner has a proven track record of helping companies accelerate indirect revenue and providing them with a powerful lever that can accelerate their performance," said Ilya Voytov, head of research for Vector Capital's Credit Strategy. "We are pleased to be working with CEO Joe Wang for the third time and are confident that Impartner has the right team and product offering to extend their leading market position in this sector."

"This is a pivotal period in Impartner's history," said Impartner CEO Joe Wang. "In the more than four-and-a-half years since acquiring Treehouse, now Impartner, we've been on a market-making trajectory that's changed the face of how companies worldwide manage their channels. This funding is additional octane that helps us continue to accelerate that transformation."

The funding announcement continues a steady stream of recent news from Impartner including ongoing national and international recognition for Impartner PRM, a cooperative agreement with Microsoft to co-sell and co-market Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Impartner PRM, a recent acquisition that is the second in just over a year, a new milestone of more than 10M partners signing into portals using Impartner technology worldwide and a move to a 4th office in as many years.

About Impartner

Impartner delivers the industry's most complete SaaS-based Channel Management Platform, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner's flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

