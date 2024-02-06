Impartner's Ryan Knapp Honored as a 2024 CRN® Channel Chief

The company's Global Head of Partnerships is recognized as a channel leader for his outstanding achievements and innovative business strategy.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete, most highly rated, and most award-winning Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, is proud to announce CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Ryan Knapp , Global Head of Partnerships, on its 2024 Channel Chiefs list for the first time. Each year, this exclusive roster pays tribute to accomplished channel leaders whose relentless efforts drive forward the channel agenda, crafting and executing highly successful channel partner programs and strategies. Knapp is celebrated today at Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24 in Miami, FL, for showcasing his exceptional achievements and innovative business strategy with this industry recognition.

Ryan Knapp, Global Head of Partnerships

With a focus on active engagement, Knapp achieved a remarkable 50% partner-to-customer engagement rate, reducing churn and facilitating product expansion. Additionally, he implemented a co-selling partner strategy, fostering collaboration among business development, sales, and expansion teams. This strategic approach resulted in a noteworthy 153% increase in the partner-sourced pipeline, showcasing Knapp's impactful contributions to Impartner's growth and industry influence.

"As we launch into 2024, constructing and leveraging a partner ecosystem has never been more important," said Knapp. "In an era defined by dynamic market shifts and evolving business environments, the strength of channel partnerships is a cornerstone for success. This recognition from CRN is not just a testament to my commitment but also acknowledges the collective dedication of the Impartner team to foster innovation, drive business growth, and fortify our position as a leader in Partner Relationship Management."

The 2024 CRN Channel Chiefs are selected by the editorial staff based on their outstanding achievements in business innovation and unwavering commitment to the partner community. This esteemed list showcases the foremost leaders who play pivotal roles in constructing a resilient and thriving channel partner ecosystem.

"These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year."

The 2024 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

As we celebrate this milestone at Multiply: ImpartnerCon '24 – happening this week February 5-7, 2024 in Miami, FL – we will further explore cutting-edge strategies and collaborations to elevate the channel ecosystem. Learn more and engage with us at ImpartnerCon to be a part of the future of partner ecosystems everywhere.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com . Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook .

© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

