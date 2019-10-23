ImpediMed Announces Ambitious New Program Aimed at Ending Cancer-Related Lymphedema

CARLSBAD, Calif. and BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpediMed Limited (ASX: IPD), a global provider of medical technology to non-invasively measure, monitor and manage tissue composition and fluid status using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS), today announces the kickoff of the company's new, comprehensive Lymphedema Prevention Program with the goal of ending cancer-related lymphedema.

"Because lymphedema is often incurable, many patients and even some healthcare providers don't realize it's actually preventable," said Chirag Shah, M.D., staff, Director of Breast Radiation Oncology/Clinical Research, Department of Radiation Oncology, Cleveland Clinic. "This vitally important effort will help provide cancer centers and physicians with the necessary tools to identify lymphedema earlier and potentially reverse its progression, benefiting cancer survivors worldwide."

The Lymphedema Prevention Program utilizes ImpediMed's Test, Trigger, Treat™ protocol for early detection and intervention of cancer-related lymphedema. Routine lymphedema testing of cancer survivors uses the company's FDA-cleared SOZO® device with BIS (L-Dex®) technology, which measures extracellular fluid. A significant increase in a patient's L-Dex score is a trigger to evaluate the patient and initiate intervention.

ImpediMed's PREVENT Trial, the largest multi-site randomized controlled trial ever performed to study lymphedema prevention, demonstrated that routine monitoring with L-Dex combined with at-home intervention resulted in a 95% reduction in lymphedema progression at one year. Today, L-Dex is the only reliable, validated tool to detect subclinical lymphedema. The company's SOZO digital health platform can measure a patient's L-Dex score with a simple, painless 30-second scan. Monitoring L-Dex scores allows clinicians across multiple specialties to provide individualized, proactive care that can help improve patient outcomes.

Currently, one in three at-risk cancer survivors will develop secondary lymphedema related to their cancer treatment, costing the U.S. healthcare system approximately $7 billion every year. The aim of this program is to help educate healthcare providers and patients that with the proper protocols in place, lymphedema can be detected and managed before it becomes a debilitating chronic condition.

ImpediMed's new website, www.preventlymphedema.com, is designed to highlight improvements in the early detection of lymphedema. The site offers quick and easy access to extensive information about lymphedema prevention including videos and educational materials for surgeons, cancer centers, caregivers and patients.

"Our program was developed to communicate with all of the relevant stakeholders involved in the early detection and prevention of lymphedema," said ImpediMed Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Frank Vicini. "As lymphedema awareness grows, patients will favor cancer centers and surgical practices that offer effective and comprehensive prevention programs. By working together, we can stop the progression of lymphedema."

About ImpediMed

Founded and headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, with U.S. and European operations, ImpediMed is the world leader in the design and manufacture of medical devices employing bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) technologies for use in the non-invasive clinical assessment and monitoring of tissue composition and fluid status. ImpediMed produces a family of FDA cleared and CE Marked medical devices, including SOZO® for multiple indications, including heart failure and lymphedema, sold in select markets globally. Visit www.impedimed.com.

About BIS

Bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) differs fundamentally from other bioimpedance approaches. ImpediMed's BIS devices measure impedance at 256 different frequencies over a full spectrum from 3 kHz to 1000 kHz and do not depend upon population-specific prediction equations to generate fluid volumes or tissue masses. ImpediMed's BIS technology does not assume that extracellular fluid (ECF) and intracellular fluid (ICF) are uniformly distributed. Therefore, this technique provides a more direct and individualized measure of ECF, ICF, and total body water (TBW) compartments of the body compared with other approaches. This has significant advantages, particularly in-patient populations with altered fluid homeostasis.

