Impelsys Launches an Advanced Medical Device Testing Facility

News provided by

Impelsys

19 Dec, 2023, 10:40 ET

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impelsys, a leading global technology company, announced the launch of an advanced medical device testing lab in Mangalore. As a provider of cutting-edge technologies to the healthcare industry, this testing facility adds to its wide array of solutions and services, which include data and analytics, AI-powered platforms and solutions, cloud services, and learning solutions.

Continue Reading
(From left to right) Vincent Emerald, Global Head & Director of QA – Impelsys, and Shyam Shetty, Managing Director – Laerdal Bangalore LLP
(From left to right) Vincent Emerald, Global Head & Director of QA – Impelsys, and Shyam Shetty, Managing Director – Laerdal Bangalore LLP

The facility was inaugurated by Shyam Shetty, Managing Director – Laerdal Bangalore LLP*. Speaking at the inauguration, he said, "My experience of partnering with Impelsys gives me the confidence that this new testing facility too will be a great success, and will further augment and strengthen, their robust presence in healthcare. I wish the team all the very best."

Vincent Emerald, Global Head & Director of QA – Impelsys, shared his views, "Our goal with this facility is to accelerate transformation in healthcare, which will help hospitals and wellness centers offer safe and secure care to patients. It will also help medical device OEMs bring their products to the market faster."

Impelsys prides itself on being an organization that anticipates the needs of its clients and changing trends. With technology becoming a key differentiator in providing quality healthcare, the medical device testing facility is designed to make diagnostics and patient care safer.

Impelsys offers comprehensive Quality Engineering services leveraging the latest automation tools covering functional and non-functional testing. The QA team works closely with customers from all over the world to help them deliver high-quality, flawless, products and solutions.

About Impelsys

Impelsys is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions that empower organizations across the globe to become digital-first, data-driven intelligent enterprises. With over two decades of expertise in innovation and technology, Impelsys is a trusted partner for organizations seeking end-to-end digital advancement.

*Impelsys has been a long-term partner of Laerdal, a world leader in healthcare education and resuscitation training, focused on improving healthcare quality.

Press Desk Contact

Swaroop Chandra
[email protected]
+91-9686629989
Impelsys Pvt. Ltd

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2304145/Vincent_Emerald_Shyam_Shetty.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2304235/Impelsys_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Impelsys Launches an Advanced Medical Device Testing Facility

Impelsys Launches an Advanced Medical Device Testing Facility

Impelsys, a leading global technology company, announced the launch of an advanced medical device testing lab in Mangalore. As a provider of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.