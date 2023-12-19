Impelsys Launches an Advanced Medical Device Testing Facility

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impelsys, a leading global technology company, announced the launch of an advanced medical device testing lab in Mangalore. As a provider of cutting-edge technologies to the healthcare industry, this testing facility adds to its wide array of solutions and services, which include data and analytics, AI-powered platforms and solutions, cloud services, and learning solutions.

(From left to right) Vincent Emerald Global Head & Director of QA - Impelsys, and Shyam Shetty, Managing Director - Laerdal Bangalore LLP

The facility was inaugurated by Shyam Shetty, Managing Director – Laerdal Bangalore LLP*. Speaking at the inauguration, he said, "My experience of partnering with Impelsys gives me the confidence that this new testing facility too will be a great success, and will further augment and strengthen, their robust presence in healthcare. I wish the team all the very best."

Vincent Emerald, Global Head & Director of QA – Impelsys, shared his views, "Our goal with this facility is to accelerate transformation in healthcare, which will help hospitals and wellness centers offer safe and secure care to patients. It will also help medical device OEMs bring their products to the market faster."

Impelsys prides itself on being an organization that anticipates the needs of its clients and changing trends. With technology becoming a key differentiator in providing quality healthcare, the medical device testing facility is designed to make diagnostics and patient care safer.

Impelsys offers comprehensive Quality Engineering services leveraging the latest automation tools covering functional and non-functional testing. The QA team works closely with customers from all over the world to help them deliver high-quality, flawless, products and solutions.

About Impelsys

Impelsys is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions that empower organizations across the globe to become digital-first, data-driven intelligent enterprises. With over two decades of expertise in innovation and technology, Impelsys is a trusted partner for organizations seeking end-to-end digital advancement.

*Impelsys has been a long-term partner of Laerdal, a world leader in healthcare education and resuscitation training, focused on improving healthcare quality.

