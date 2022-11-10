Imperial Health Plan of California, Inc. and Imperial Insurance Companies, Inc., Partners with Vital Data Technology for Integrated Quality Improvement and Risk Adjustment Data Solutions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Health Plan of California, Inc. and Imperial Insurance Companies, Inc., and affiliated companies (Imperial), announced a partnership with Vital Data Technology, a data science-driven healthcare solutions leader, to improve the acquisition, processing, and utilization of data for their quality and risk adjustment initiatives. Imperial comprises two Medicare Advantage plans, several Independent Physician/Provider Associations, and a Management Services Organization.

"Vital Data Technology enables Imperial to identify, risk stratify and serve all of its members' needs in a prospective manner," said Dr. Paveljit Bindra, CEO of Imperial Health. He continued, "We look forward to this collaboration, allowing it to further our mission to empower our membership to achieve their potential by keeping them healthy in mind, body, and spirit."

Affinitē Quality Improvement (Affinitē QI) is an end-to-end quality improvement solution for certified HEDIS® submission. Equipped with year-round management and comprehensive dashboards, Affinitē QI is the ultimate tool to close care gaps and ensure a successful HEDIS season. Affinitē Risk Adjustment (Affinitē RA) is a leading, end-to-end risk adjustment solution that seamlessly integrates all aspects of the risk adjustment workflow. It is powered by advanced, real-time analytics and suspect logic that aligns risk adjustment with care outcomes, ensures an accurate assessment of member risk, and provides plans with a comprehensive financial picture.

"We look forward to partnering with Imperial Health to help build and integrate their quality and risk adjustment programs to lower costs and improve member health," said Peter Janelle, Director of Risk Adjustment for Vital Data Technology. "With our data-driven, integrated Affinitē QI and RA solutions, Imperial will be able to streamline workflows, improve provider relations, and maximize program value."

For more information on Affinitē Quality Improvement or Affinitē Risk Adjustment, please contact Vital Data Technology directly at 866-482-8399 or at [email protected].

About Imperial Health Plan of California and Imperial Insurance Companies

Imperial Health Plan of California, Inc. is approved by the California Department of Managed Health Care and Imperial Insurance Companies, Inc. is approved by the Texas Department of Insurance ("TDI") and Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions ("DIFI") to offer full-service Medicare Advantage coverage, including a Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plan and a Chronic Condition Special needs plan over numerous counties in California, Texas and Arizona. The company's mission is to deliver valuable care so that members are healthy in body, mind, and spirit to achieve their inherent potential. The company's vision is to provide clinically effective and sustainable value-based care to achieve exceptional outcomes for its members.

About Vital Data Technology

Vital Data Technology is transforming the healthcare ecosystem by empowering stakeholders with prescriptive insights to improve member health and lower costs. Vital Data Technology leverages embedded, real-time data science, Ai, and analytics to drive intelligent automation through their cloud based Affinitē platform. Affinitē connects all data sources to align quality, risk, utilization management, and care management solutions and acts as a single source of truth for all healthcare information. With Affinitē as a single source of truth, all healthcare parties can coordinate more efficient care interventions with an accurate 360-degree view of the member. For more information, go to www.vitaldatatechnology.com, contact them via email, or follow them on LinkedIn.

