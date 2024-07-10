NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Data Technology, an innovative provider of health data analytics and medical management solutions for health plans, announced that its Affinitē Quality Improvement solution has earned the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Certified Measures status for HEDIS® Measurement Year 2024. This prestigious certification reflects Vital Data Technology's ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, data-driven solutions that enhance healthcare outcomes.

Vital Data Technology Achieves NCQA Certification for HEDIS® Measurement Year 2024

The NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) is one of the most widely used performance improvement tools in healthcare. By achieving this certification, Vital Data Technology demonstrates that its Affinitē platform meets stringent quality standards set forth by NCQA, ensuring accurate, reliable, and efficient reporting of HEDIS measures.

"Achieving NCQA certification for HEDIS Measurement Year 2024 – our 13th consecutive year - is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise in providing innovative, data-driven healthcare solutions," said Matt D'Ambrosia, CEO of Vital Data Technology. "Our Affinitē platform is designed to support health plans in improving patient care while optimizing operational efficiency. This certification from NCQA underscores our commitment to excellence and continuous improvement."

Vital Data Technology's Affinitē platform enables health plans to make faster and better decisions about member health by leveraging embedded, real-time data science, AI, and advanced analytics to drive intelligent automation and next-best actions. With Affinitē, all types of health plans can better identify gaps in care, streamline processes, and implement targeted interventions that enhance member outcomes and satisfaction.

The NCQA Certified Measures designation signifies that the Affinitē platform meets rigorous standards for data accuracy, reliability, and consistency, providing health plans with the confidence they need to make informed decisions and drive positive health outcomes.

"HEDIS measures are critical for assessing and improving the quality of care provided by health plans," said Holly Toomey, Vice President of Product at Vital Data Technology. "Our certified solution not only helps health plans meet regulatory requirements, but also empowers them to deliver better, more personalized care to their members."

For more information about Vital Data Technology and its Affinitē solution for health plans, please visit www.vitaldatatechnology.com.

About Vital Data Technology Vital Data Technology is dedicated to transforming healthcare through its integrated, intelligent analytics platform, Affinitē. By delivering actionable insights and enabling proactive care management, Vital Data Technology empowers health plans to improve healthcare outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance member satisfaction.

About NCQA The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations and manages the evolution of HEDIS, the performance measurement tool used by more than 90 percent of the nation's health plans.

SOURCE Vital Data Technology