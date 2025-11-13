Impiricus Launches Ascend, An AI Platform To Ethically Connect Physicians And Pharma

Ascend sets a new standard in physician support through precision-tailored new resources to give patients faster, more reliable access to the treatments they need.

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Impiricus , a platform that connects healthcare providers with pharmaceutical and life sciences companies for equitable access to resources and improved patient care, today announced the launch of Impiricus Ascend, an AI-powered communication platform that ethically connects physicians to pharma resources.

Physicians today face an overload of pharmaceutical outreach and information across multiple channels, creating a need to meet HCPs where they are for a more efficient, personalized solution. With Ascend, physicians are able to cut through the noise and act immediately on tailored, patient-focused resources that are aligned with their preferences and schedules. This approach ensures a new level of clinical support, reduced go-to-market costs and accelerated patient access to the needed treatments.

Built on Impiricus' proprietary AI models trained on over four billion healthcare professional (HCP) data points and interactions, Ascend leverages a unique, agentic AI delivery platform that extends beyond the capabilities of basic chatbots. Ascend pairs fine-tuned AI agents with secure, tokenized data pipelines, where sensitive information is broken into anonymized, non-identifiable units, to amplify access to pharma resources for underserved physicians. This allows physicians to connect with a representative in real-time and access pharma resources such as samples, treatment information, order assistance, dosing calculators, and patient resources.

Top pharmaceutical companies are using Ascend to amplify their field forces and provide a layer of regulated interactions with underserved HCPs. This enables faster reach for new therapies, sustained brand support, and greater engagement with previously unresponsive physicians. Ascend amplifies commercial and medical teams while keeping patient impact at the center of every interaction.

"Since founding Impiricus, our mission has been to build ethical connections between pharma and physicians that ultimately help patients. Ascend gives doctors choice and relevance in how they engage, while giving pharma a responsible way to share information. The result is clearer communication, better decision-making, and more patients getting the treatments they need." said Dr. Osama Hashmi, Dermatologist, CEO and Co-founder of Impiricus

"Being able to reach a medical science liaison or request samples through a secure mobile platform without sharing personal contact information saves time and improves care delivery. It's a game changer and a meaningful shift in how busy clinicians connect with pharma." – Dr. Abrar Qureshi, Professor and Chair, Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University

"Ascend is already transforming how physicians access critical information and engage with pharmaceutical resources. As an oncologist, having a secure, efficient, and on-demand way to connect directly with the right experts and tools is invaluable. This technology doesn't just enhance communication, it builds trust." — Dr. Kashif Firozvi, Oncologist, Maryland Oncology Hematology; Medical Director of Cancer Services, Adventist HealthCare



Ascend has already shown strong early results across the industry. A top five pharmaceutical company used the platform to reach digitally naïve physicians for a mature brand, driving a $60 million lift in just a few months. A newly launched biotech with no field force was able to engage thousands of top-tier providers without any physical presence. Most importantly, physicians report that these connections are helping patients access critical medications faster without the time burden of the traditional pharma model.

"Being able to meet healthcare providers with the information they need in a way that couples innovation and intentionality is exciting to be a part of. By putting patients first and empowering HCPs with tailored, ethical solutions, we're helping to drive meaningful progress in medicine. It's encouraging to see the industry prioritize HCPs and patients alike, driving forward a future where medical innovation is both thoughtful and impactful." - Cate Boller, Senior Associate, Amgen

Impiricus Ascend is now available to existing and new life science partners. To learn more, send a message to [email protected] .

About Impiricus

Impiricus is the first and only AI-powered HCP Engagement Engine. Founded by a practicing physician and a senior pharmaceutical executive, Impiricus was created to transform how life sciences companies support physicians. We ethically connect HCPs to pharma resources, reduce go-to-market costs and accelerate patient access to the treatments they need.

With our unique access to the largest opted-in network of HCPs, their insights, and clinical expertise, we are the leading provider of AI technology and real-time channels that life science companies need to deliver clear, reliable, and evidence-based resources directly into the hands of HCPs.

Guided by a council of 2000+ trusted HCP advisors, we ensure every interaction is clinically meaningful, ethically grounded and leads to better patient care.

