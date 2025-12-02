Impiricus Named the Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 500™

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Impiricus , the AI-powered Healthcare Provider (HCP) Engagement Engine, has been ranked No. 1 overall on the Deloitte 2025 Technology Fast 500™ .This prestigious annual ranking, now in its 31st year, recognizes the 500 fastest-growing companies across technology, media, life sciences, fintech, and more in North America. Impiricus achieved a 29,738% growth rate, outpacing hundreds of high-performing companies across 36 U.S. states and nine Canadian provinces.

In addition to the #1 overall ranking, Impiricus was also ranked #1 in the Artificial Intelligence category, reflecting both the company's remarkable growth and its leadership in developing AI platforms for ethical physician engagement. Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

Founded by a practicing physician and a former pharma executive, Impiricus continues to transform how healthcare professionals ethically access and engage with vital pharmaceutical resources to accelerate patient access to life changing therapies. Its AI-powered HCP Engagement Engine gives physicians unprecedented control over what, how and when they receive information, delivering tailored, patient-focused resources. This approach enables a new level of clinical support, reduces go-to-market costs and speeds delivery of treatments to patients.

"This recognition reflects the trust physicians and pharmaceutical companies have placed in our solutions and underscores the urgency of modernizing how resources reach the front lines of care. Leading the Fast 500 is a milestone for Impiricus and marks a shift toward AI-driven tools that expand access to treatments and support historically underserved healthcare providers," said Dr. Osama Hashmi, Co-founder and CEO of Impiricus.

According to Deloitte, this year's ranking highlights the accelerating momentum of AI companies and the increasing dominance of sectors that bring agility, data sophistication, and platform-driven growth to the market. Impiricus' rise underscores how quickly AI is reshaping long-standing models of physician engagement, communication, and clinical workflow enablement.

"Ranking #1 reinforces the impact our technology is having across the healthcare ecosystem. As we continue to innovate quickly, we remain committed to building ethical, transparent AI solutions that support underserved physicians and ultimately improve patient outcomes," said Sandy Donaldson, Co-Founder and President of Impiricus.

For the full list of Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 500™ winners, please visit Deloitte's official rankings page.

About Impiricus

Impiricus is the first and only AI-powered HCP Engagement Engine. Founded by a practicing physician and a senior pharmaceutical executive, Impiricus was created to transform how life sciences companies support physicians. We ethically connect HCPs to pharma resources, reduce go-to-market costs and accelerate patient access to the treatments they need.

With our unique access to the largest opted-in network of HCPs, their insights, and clinical expertise, we are the leading provider of AI technology and real-time channels that life science companies need to deliver clear, reliable, and evidence-based resources directly into the hands of HCPs.

Guided by a council of 2000+ trusted HCP advisors, we ensure every interaction is clinically meaningful, ethically grounded and leads to better patient care.

Partner with us: https://impiricus.com/contact-us/

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Impiricus