Implantica adds another RefluxStop™ center in Spain

18 Dec, 2023

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces another key public hospital in Spain successfully completed its first RefluxStop™ procedures.

Dr. Pablo Priego performed his first two RefluxStop™ procedures at Universitario Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid, Spain. The RefluxStop™ procedure aims to address the root cause of acid reflux or GERD without affecting the food passageway, allowing the body to function normally.

"I appreciate the innovative approach that RefluxStop™ brings to the surgical treatment of GERD, correcting the body's natural anatomy to bring back normal function," says Dr. Priego, who goes on to say, "RefluxStop™ joins the therapeutic arsenal that will allow an effective corrective surgical treatment that reduces the side effects of standard anti-reflux surgery."

Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO and founder of Implantica says, "Congratulations to Dr. Priego and the team at Universitario Ramón y Cajal on joining their peers around Europe in offering the new RefluxStop™ therapy to their patients. In Spain, many millions of people are suffering from severe acid reflux and about 40% don't respond well to drugs that are targeted to treat symptoms and not the actual cause of acid reflux. RefluxStop is the first-of-its-kind therapy that not only improves patients' quality of life but also is designed to address the root cause of acid reflux. We're honored to work with Dr. Priego and the team at Universitario Ramón y Cajal to answer the urgent call for innovative solutions to treat GERD."

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

December 18, 2023

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GERD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position. The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

