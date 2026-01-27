Implantica announces major public tender wins in Italy securing over EUR 1.2 million funding for RefluxStop®

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, including the unique device RefluxStop® for the treatment of acid reflux (GERD), a treatment field with 1 billion sufferers, announces over €1.2 million public healthcare funding from two new multi-year public tender approvals in Italy for its groundbreaking acid reflux procedure, RefluxStop®.

The new public tender approvals were granted at the Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Policlinico "Paolo Giaccone" in Palermo and the Ospedale di Brunico (Azienda Sanitaria dell'Alto Adige) in South Tyrol. These strategic wins further solidify RefluxStop®'s growing acceptance within Italy's national healthcare system and represent a significant step toward achieving broader product support, adoption, and a pathway to permanent reimbursement across Europe.

The clinical impact of RefluxStop® is already being realized in Italian hospitals. To date there are 12 RefluxStop® Centers of Excellence in the country. Prof. Antonino Agrusa, Associate Professor of Surgery at University of Palermo and leader of the surgical team at Policlinico "Paolo Giaccone" says, "Nearly a year post-procedure, our patients are experiencing remarkable success with no reflux and excellent swallowing function. This isn't just an improvement; it's a paradigm shift for Sicilian patients."

Dr Günther Sitzmann, Head of the General Surgery Department at Ospedale di Brunico, added: "RefluxStop® allows patients to return to activities that GERD once made impossible. It is deeply rewarding to offer a solution to those who had given up on finding relief."

Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica and inventor of RefluxStop® said, "Governmental recognition of our device's effectiveness and impact on patient lives is vital for patients who previously had limited treatment options. We sincerely thank Prof. Agrusa and Dr Sitzmann for their commitment and perseverance to help GERD patients get access to the best treatment option they well deserve. Securing public tenders are critical milestones to establish broader adoption and long-term permanent reimbursement. This momentum reinforces our mission to revolutionize GERD treatment for the over 12 million adult GERD sufferers in Italy1 and 1 billion sufferers around the world.2"

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop®, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop®

RefluxStop® is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GERD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop® device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop® mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

