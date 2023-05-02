Implantica Announces 100th RefluxStop™ Procedure Completed in a Single Center of Excellence in Germany

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, congratulates the hospital Klinikum Friedrichshafen for completing 100 RefluxStop™ procedures. The innovative RefluxStop™ therapy offers a unique mechanism of action compared to traditional anti-reflux surgical procedures, reducing many of the common side effects associated with these procedures.

Priv.-Doz. Dr. Thorsten G. Lehmann, MHBA - Center Director and Chief Physician of the Clinics for General and Visceral Surgery Friedrichshafen & Tettnangis, a leading anti-reflux expert in Germany, started using RefluxStop™ approximately one and a half years ago and completed his 100th case in March 2023.

"The RefluxStop™ procedure is a truly unique way to treat reflux. Current surgical treatments encircle and put pressure on the sphincter between the stomach and esophagus (LES) to stop stomach content from regurgitating up into the esophagus. In contrast, RefluxStop™ treats the cause of acid reflux restoring all three aspects of the anti-reflux barrier without encircling the food passageway (LES). We are actively collecting clinical data on outcomes and quality of life for our patients and the results are very encouraging, confirming RefluxStop™ has the potential to become a mainstream option for patients suffering from this disease," said Dr. Lehmann.

"In Germany alone, more than 8.5 million people suffer from reflux, which is an alarming figure. Most of the patients eligible for surgery are not ideal candidates for any of the existing procedure options. There is a huge unmet clinical need, and I think RefluxStop™ offers a strong opportunity to help improve these patients' quality of life," emphasizes Dr. Lehmann.

Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica said, "Implantica is proud to report this milestone at Klinikum Friedrichshafen, a leading anti-reflux Center of Excellence in Germany, having completed their first 100 RefluxStop™ procedures. Klinikum Friedrichshafen provides the best-in-class medical services for patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), offering the innovative RefluxStop™ therapy. We congratulate and thank Priv.-Doz. Dr. Lehmann and his team for their continued dedication and leadership in offering the RefluxStop™ method, helping to fill a huge unmet medical need in a marketplace with 1 billion sufferers."

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Existing surgical procedures and devices are focused on the Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES) with a principal assumption that the LES is weak and or improperly functioning thereby not closing properly. These methods encircle the food passageway to support the LES's closing sphincter and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, inability to belch and vomit and gas bloating. In contrast, the RefluxStop™ device addresses acid reflux without affecting the food passageway.

The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

