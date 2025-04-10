Implantica announces a newly published real-world study from Germany reinforcing the excellent RefluxStop™ results

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a MedTech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, including the unique device RefluxStop™ for the treatment of acid reflux, a treatment field with 1 billion sufferers, announces a new article from Germany in the well-respected Journal of Laparoendoscopic & Advanced Surgical Techniques showing excellent RefluxStop™ results in a real-world setting, akin to those achieved in the CE mark study.

The study, 'Experience with an innovative surgical treatment option for gastroesophageal reflux disease: Results of 28 patients in a retrospective analysis,' was conducted by one of Germany's leading anti-reflux surgeons, Dr. med. Moustafa Elshafei, Chief of General and Visceral Surgery at St. Elisabethen Hospital, Frankfurt, Germany.

Dr. med. Elshafei says, "I have treated thousands of patients with reflux and actively participated in the evolution of new technologies over the years. This is the first time I have witnessed a radically different approach to treating reflux disease without compressing the food passageway and restoring the natural anatomy of not just the sphincter muscle but also the complete gastric anatomy and physiology. This is what really drives such excellent outcomes with the RefluxStop procedure."

Dr. Elshafei continues, "All cases of preoperative heartburn, regurgitation, and dysphagia in our study were completely resolved with RefluxStop, yielding high patient satisfaction results. I am very excited to see RefluxStop filling a long-standing and crucial gap in the surgical approach, offering a comprehensive solution for patients with GERD."

Founder and CEO of Implantica, Dr. Peter Forsell, says, "It's an honor to see continued excellent results from yet another leading surgeon, Dr. med. Elshafei. Knowing Dr. Elshafei's significant involvement with various technologies and getting his valuable perspective on RefluxStop™'s unique and superior mechanism of action is truly encouraging."

Dr. Forsell goes on to say, "GERD is a serious problem in Germany. In addition to causing chronic pain for countless patients, the disease costs the country an estimated €688 million annually in lost gross domestic product due to decreased productivity from the impact of GERD on the German workforce¹. A new and reliable surgical treatment for GERD is urgently needed. This study shows RefluxStop™ is a very safe and reliable procedure. It's clear RefluxStop™ is leading the way to a new paradigm in the surgical treatment of GERD in Germany."

1. Willich SN, Nocon M, Kulig M, et al. Cost-of-disease analysis in patients with gastro-oesophageal reflux disease and Barrett's mucosa. Aliment Pharmacol Ther. 2006;23(3):371-6; doi: 10.1111/j.1365-2036.2006.02763.x.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower oesophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop™ device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower oesophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

