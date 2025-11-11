RefluxStop® takes center stage at 2025 European Foregut Society meeting

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, including the unique device RefluxStop® for the treatment of acid reflux, a treatment field with 1 billion sufferers, announces RefluxStop® was a great success at the European Foregut Society (EFS) Annual Meeting in Athens last week.

The EFS Annual Meeting, brought together hundreds of Europe's most highly esteemed acid reflux surgeons, gastroenterologists, and researchers to exchange cutting-edge knowledge on the treatment of foregut diseases. Enthusiasm about RefluxStop® was palpable throughout the Congress as attendees learned about the excellent new results of RefluxStop, addressing the root cause of GERD.

The RefluxStop Symposium, 'RefluxStop for GERD: Excellent long-term outcomes' drew a full house of around 100 doctors to hear about the device's rapidly evolving excellent long-term and real-world outcomes data. The distinguished panel of RefluxStop experts included: Prof. Sebastian Schoppmann, Dr. med. Yves Borbély, Dr. med. Moustafa Elshafei and Dr. med. Thorsten Lehmann. They provided an in-depth perspective on RefluxStop® to treat reflux disease, followed by constructive discussions with a diverse audience of European and international reflux experts.

Inventor of RefluxStop®, CEO and founder of Implantica, Dr. Peter Forsell, says, "I want to sincerely thank Prof. Schoppmann and the rest of the leading RefluxStop® panelists for sharing the latest fantastic independent real-world clinical data and experience on the RefluxStop® procedure. With over 1400 patients treated across more than 50 leading reflux centers throughout Europe, while dozens more are lining up, it's truly rewarding to hear how RefluxStop® has been embraced by hundreds of world-leading surgeons across Europe, the US, and the rest of the world."

Dr. Forsell goes on to say, "An estimated 40% of the one billion GERD sufferers do not respond to medication for the persistent and painful symptoms of the disease. RefluxStop® offers these patients, and those who eschew GERD medication for other reasons, a desperately needed new surgical option. I believe the groundbreaking RefluxStop® procedure will drive a significant paradigm shift in the overall treatment of GERD across Europe and hopefully soon in the US as we continue to advance through the final stages of our FDA approval process."

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop®, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop®

RefluxStop® is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GERD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop® device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop® mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

