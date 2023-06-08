Implantica Announces Completion of First RefluxStop™ procedures by the President of the European Foregut Society

News provided by

Implantica

08 Jun, 2023, 02:17 ET

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces today that the world-renowned anti-reflux surgeon, Professor Luigi Bonavina from IRCCS Policlinico San Donato Hospital in Milan, Italy completed his first two RefluxStop™ procedures recently.

Professor Bonavina is the Head of the University General Surgery Unit and Esophageal Center at San Donato Hospital, and Professor of surgery at the University of Milan. He is the current President of the European Foregut Society (EFS) and also the Italian Association of Esophageal Research (AIRES).

"The procedures went exceptionally well. We were honored to host in our operating rooms Dr. Peter Forsell, a visionary surgeon and the entrepreneur behind this breakthrough surgical technology. We are excited to be at the forefront of implementing novel treatment methods, and RefluxStop's unique approach to restore natural anatomy offers great hope for the larger medical and patient communities," says Prof. Bonavina.

"In Italy, about 20% of the population suffers from gastroesophageal reflux disease and few of these patients are aware that there are surgical treatment solutions available. Many patients continue to be inadequately treated with long-term medication or traditional surgical methods with unsatisfactory symptom relief. This must change soon. It is important that surgeons are offering disruptive treatment solutions with such encouraging early outcomes," says Prof. Bonavina.

"Implantica is thrilled and proud to partner with Prof. Bonavina, one of the world's most accomplished and respected anti-reflux experts. We want to sincerely thank Prof. Bonavina and his team for offering RefluxStop™, a unique innovative treatment solution, to those suffering from acid-reflux, and thereby supporting the advancement of care for reflux patients. We look forward to continuing and further strengthening our collaboration with Prof. Bonavina," says Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

About RefluxStop

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Existing surgical procedures and devices are focused on the Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES) with a principal assumption that the LES is weak and or improperly functioning thereby not closing properly. These methods encircle the food passageway to support the LES's closing sphincter and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, inability to belch and vomit and gas bloating. In contrast, the RefluxStop™ device addresses acid reflux without affecting the food passageway.

The RefluxStop™'s mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised, could result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer 
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49
[email protected]

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on June 8, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. CEST.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

Newsroom

https://www.implantica.com/media/media-kit

Gruppo San Donato, Prof. Bonavina

https://www.grupposandonato.it/dottori/luigi-bonavina

Media Contact:

Implantica AG 
Juanita Eberhart
VP Marketing & Advocacy
M: +1 925-381-4581
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Implantica

Also from this source

Implantica's RefluxStop™ Wins Medtop Tech's Most Innovative Device Category Award

Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Implantica AG

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.