Implantica announces Dr. med. Yves Borbély Presented his 3-year Data on RefluxStop™ at the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES)

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces that Dr. Borbély from Inselspital, Switzerland's largest University hospital, presented his successful RefluxStop 3-year data at SAGES conference in Montreal, Canada last week.

Dr. med. Yves Borbély, Specialist in Visceral Surgery at the University Clinic for Visceral Surgery and Medicine Inselspital, Switzerland, presented during the Emerging Technology session his 3-year results with RefluxStop, titled; "Novel Device to Address Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease". He highlighted the unique advantages of the RefluxStop therapy that addresses the anatomical misalignment of the anti-reflux barrier in patients with GERD supported by his long-term 3-year data. He concluded that the excellent data from the CE mark study could be replicated in a real-world setting and confirmed that more data will now be collected in a multicenter registry study.

"We are grateful to Dr. Borbély and the leading University Hospital in Switzerland for their pioneering work on RefluxStop therapy. Implantica had a great experience in Montreal raising awareness and sharing outcomes data on RefluxStop, our unique surgical device that restores the anti-reflux barrier and thereby resolves reflux. This is in line with the whitepaper from AFS (American Foregut Society), published towards the end of last year, stating that acid reflux occurs when one or more components of the anti-reflux barrier fails. RefluxStop's novel mechanism of action addresses all of those components and corrects the natural physiology of the body, restoring the anti-reflux barrier," says Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica. "The surgical community has come a long way to understand the unique advantages of RefluxStop"!

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson,

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

[email protected]

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. CEST.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB).

Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Existing surgical procedures and devices are focused on the Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES) with a principal assumption that the LES is weak and or improperly functioning thereby not closing properly. These methods encircle the food passageway to support the LES's closing sphincter and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, inability to belch and vomit and gas bloating.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device addresses acid reflux without affecting the food passageway.

The RefluxStop's mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

Newsroom

https://www.implantica.com/media/media-kit

University Clinic for Visceral Surgery and Medicine Inselspital

https://www.bauchzentrum-bern.ch/de/

The American Foregut Society White Paper on the Endoscopic Classification of Esophagogastric Junction Integrity

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/26345161221126961

Media Contact:

Implantica AG

Juanita Eberhart

VP Marketing & Advocacy

M: +1 925-381-4581

[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/3745569/1961075.pdf Dr.Borbély presents his 3-year data on RefluxStop at SAGES https://news.cision.com/implantica/i/logo-transparent-1-8,c3163313 logo transparent 1 8 https://news.cision.com/implantica/i/reluxstop-product,c3163314 ReluxStop Product https://news.cision.com/implantica/i/inselspital-universistatsspita-bern,c3163315 Inselspital Universistatsspita Bern

SOURCE Implantica