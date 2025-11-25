RefluxStop® 'Best in Class' at Japan Foregut Conference as 5-Year Data and Extensive Safety Cohort is Presented to 120 Leading Surgeons

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, announced today that its innovative device, RefluxStop®, was a central highlight of the recent Japan Foregut Conference. The exclusive event, organized by Dr. Yasuhiro Fujiwara of the Department of Gastroenterology at Osaka Municipal University, brought together approximately 120 top surgeons and GI experts focusing on cutting-edge foregut disease treatments.

The conference provided a key platform for the presentation of compelling long-term clinical evidence for the RefluxStop® procedure.

Key Data Presentations:

Leading data was presented on the excellent 5-year outcomes of the RefluxStop® device, highlighting its long-term effectiveness in treating gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Published data from the landmark study shows 97.9% of patients were free from daily PPI medication use at 5 years.

of the RefluxStop® device, highlighting its long-term effectiveness in treating gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Published data from the landmark study shows 97.9% of patients were free from daily PPI medication use at 5 years. Safety data from a 602 combined patient cohort was shared by Dr. Moustafa Elshafei, a distinguished expert in the field. This extensive data further reinforced the device's favorable safety profile, which is designed to avoid common side effects like difficulty swallowing or gas-bloating associated with traditional anti-reflux surgery.

"The significant increase in the prevalence of GERD in Japan is driving both interest and the need for a solution like RefluxStop, that addresses the true cause of the disease, an anatomical failure of the body's natural anti-reflux barrier," said Prof. Yano, Jikei University, Tokyo

Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO and Founder of Implantica, expressed his gratitude and highlighted the significance of the Japanese market. "We are incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm and engagement shown by the Japanese surgical community at the conference," said Dr. Forsell. "While GERD prevalence and preferences for treatment in Japan have historically differed from Western populations, the prevalence of GERD in Japan has been steadily increasing since the 1990's¹. Today, GERD impacts an estimated 17.9% of Japanese adults². There is thus a clear, increasing interest in innovative, side-effect-free solutions like RefluxStop®. The high interest in the clinical results from these 120 surgeons underscores the global need for effective, long-term GERD solutions in Japan."

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop®, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop®

RefluxStop® is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GERD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop® device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop® mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

