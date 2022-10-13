Implantica announces Spire Manchester Hospital in UK begins operating with RefluxStop™

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a MedTech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces that the RefluxStop™ procedure to treat acid reflux is now being successfully implemented at Spire Manchester Hospital, part of the Spire Healthcare Group, with a network of 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Mr. Paul Goldsmith, General and Upper GI Surgeon, consultant at Spire Manchester Hospital, recently successfully treated the first patient with the RefluxStop™ method. "I am very happy to be one of the first surgeons in the UK to offer RefluxStop, which offers a surgical option for all anti-reflux patients including those who may have not been eligible for surgery in the past," said Mr. Paul Goldsmith.

"We consider it a milestone that the RefluxStop™ procedure is being offered at Spire Manchester, part of the Spire Healthcare Group which is the second largest provider of private healthcare in the UK with 47 hospitals and clinics. Many thanks to Mr. Paul Goldsmith, one of the UK's foremost anti-reflux surgeons, we look forward to continuing our collaboration. With over 4.5 million daily acid reflux sufferers in the UK, we anticipate that more and more hospitals and KOLs will begin operating with the RefluxStop™ procedure, designed to become the new standard of care in acid reflux treatment," says Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

