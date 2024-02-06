Implantica continues to expand in Germany with another reflux Center of Excellence in Berlin

News provided by

Implantica

06 Feb, 2024, 02:13 ET

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces the first RefluxStopTM procedures completed at MIC Hospital in Berlin.

Dr. Bjorn Siemssen, Head of the Reflux Center at MIC Kinik Berlin, has performed two successful RefluxStop™ procedures, a cutting edge treatment that addresses the root cause of GERD by restoring the body's natural physiology. Both patients returned to eating normally quickly after recovering from the laparoscopic procedure.

Dr. Siemssen says, "RefluxStop™ has the potential to improve the lives of countless GERD patients. The innovative RefluxStop™ procedure does not encircle the food passageway which could make it an option for those who weren't previously candidates for surgery. It's rewarding to be able to help a new group of patients seeking relief from the relentless symptoms of GERD with the latest technology represented by RefluxStop™."

Implantica founder and CEO, Dr. Peter Forsell adds, "We are honoured to work with Dr. Siemssen, a highly regarded expert in surgical reflux treatment from MIC Hospital in Berlin, a top provider of minimally invasive surgery. We thank Dr. Siemssen for his visionary leadership to bring RefluxStop technology to Berlin."

Dr. Forsell continues, "The growing list of distinguished surgeons and hospitals offering RefluxStopTM in Germany shows just how urgently we need new surgical innovations in the treatment of GERD. Millions of patients in Germany regularly experience severe acid reflux symptoms1 without adequate treatment and we're proud to support Dr. Siemssen as he now has a new innovative surgical option for a more permanent relief from GERD."  

For further information, please contact:
Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49
[email protected]

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 6, 2023, at 08:00 a.m. (CET).

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™
RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. 

Longer established surgical options for GERD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop™ device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position. The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

Newsroom
https://www.implantica.com/media/media-kit

Community
https://ch.linkedin.com/company/implantica
https://www.twitter.com/implantica

Media Contact:
Implantica AG
Juanita Eberhart, VP Marketing & Advocacy
M: +1 925-381-4581
[email protected]

Reference

1. Nocon M, Keil T, Willich SN. Prevalence and sociodemographics of reflux symptoms in Germany--results from a national survey. Aliment Pharmacol Ther. 2006 Jun 1;23(11):1601-5. doi: 10.1111/j.1365-2036.2006.02924.x. PMID: 16696809.

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Implantica presents the fourth quarter 2023 on February 16 at 15:00 CET

Implantica AG (publ) invites investors to a presentation of the fourth quarter 2023 at 15:00 CET on February 16. The interim report for the fourth...

Implantica's RefluxStop™ featured in seven presentations accepted at the largest US GI conference, SAGES

Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, reports that seven new scientific data...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.