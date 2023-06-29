Implantica Further Expands its Commercial Footprint in Italy

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces that the first RefluxStop™ procedures have been performed in another leading reflux center of excellence in the Puglia region in Italy - IRCCS Saverio De Bellis - the fourth center of excellence to start in Italy within a couple of months.

Three RefluxStop procedures to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) were successfully performed by Dr. Leonardo Vincenti, Director of the Department of Surgical Sciences at IRCCS Saverio De Bellis.

"This minimally invasive procedure restores the normal anatomy of the esophageal-gastric junction so that it can prevent reflux," said Dr. Vincenti. "Unlike traditional surgical interventions, RefluxStop does not have side effects such as difficulty swallowing the food bolus, gas bloating, etc. "

IRCCS Saverio De Bellis, Castellana Grotte, is a nationally recognized specialized hospital for gastroenterology as part of the IRCCS network of hospitals.

In recognition of the availability of a new treatment option for acid reflux disease in the Puglia region, esteemed gastroenterologists from nearby centers and universities attended Dr. Vincenti's speech on the same day of surgery to learn more about the RefluxStop procedure. Several local media representatives announced and commented about RefluxStop procedures on their respective media outlets leading to high interest from patients and many inquiries about the procedure.

"We are glad and honored to work with Dr. Vincenti, a leading anti-reflux expert in Italy. Implantica is currently only focusing on centers of excellence. De Bellis is a well-recognized center of excellence for reflux and will play an important role in making RefluxStop treatment available to a broader patient population in Italy. We thank Dr. Vincenti for his great support and partnership to help advance care for reflux patients with RefluxStop therapy," said Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Existing surgical procedures and devices are focused on the Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES) with a principal assumption that the LES is weak and or improperly functioning thereby not closing properly. These methods encircle the food passageway to support the LES's closing sphincter and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, inability to belch and vomit and gas bloating.In contrast, the RefluxStop device addresses acid reflux without affecting the food passageway.

The RefluxStop mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

