Implantica launches RefluxStop™ advanced education program in Spain

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, brings together top anti-reflux surgeons in Spain to create a community of excellence to share RefluxStop™ data, insights, and the best practices, driving advancements in the surgical treatment field of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

During June and July 2024, more than 15 anti-reflux surgeons and gastroenterologists from seven leading reflux hospitals across Spain participated in RefluxStop™ advanced education events covering the latest clinical outcomes data, surgical technique, key personal experiences, and engaging dialogue with international experts.

Dr. Juan Carlos Ruiz de Adana at Hospital Universitario de Getafe, says, "It's been an immense pleasure to participate in such engaging discussions with other RefluxStopTM users and thought leaders in Spain and other parts of Europe. As an anti-reflux expert, I am excited to see a new technology that has significant potential to improve patient outcomes, demonstrated in my team's first-hand experience using the RefluxStop device over the past year. Such ongoing training and exchanging ideas with peers further ensure we are best prepared to serve our patients with a safe and effective treatment."

As an expert in the RefluxStop™ procedure with more than 150 cases done, Dr. med. Joerg Zehetner, Prof. USC, Department of Visceral Surgery, Swiss1Chirurgie, Hirslanden Klinik Beau-Site Switzerland, led the dialogue and training in Spain. He says, "It's deeply rewarding to be on the forefront of a revolution like what's happening now in the surgical treatment of GERD with RefluxStop™." Prof. Zehetner adds, "RefluxStop™ makes a surgical option available for countless patients who previously weren't candidates for traditional anti-reflux surgeries of the past."

Dr. Peter Forsell, inventor of RefluxStop™ and CEO of Implantica says, "Over 15% of the adults in Spain experience GERD¹ but even with that great need, there have been few innovations in the surgical treatment for the disease over many decades. This leaves a tremendous treatment gap for millions of patients in Spain. With more than 850 patients treated, the demand for this procedure continues to grow, showing strong support and momentum across Spain and other parts of Europe. We're proud to engage with esteemed Spanish surgeons and hospitals driving innovation and advancements in GERD treatment." Dr. Forsell continues, "RefluxStop™ has the potential to become the standard of care for GERD treatment worldwide and we're excited to expand RefluxStop™ advanced education programs in additional countries in the coming months."

PONCE, J., VEGAZO, O., BELTRÁN, B., JIMÉNEZ, J., ZAPARDIEL, J., CALLE, D., PIQUÉ, J.M. and (2006), Prevalence of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease in Spain and associated factors. Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, 23: 175-184. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1365-2036.2006.02733.x

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

[email protected]

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on July 18, 2024, at 08:00 a.m. (CET).

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower oesophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop™ device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower oesophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

Newsroom

https://www.implantica.com/media/media-kit

Community

https://ch.linkedin.com/company/implantica

https://www.twitter.com/implantica

Media Contact:

Implantica AG

Juanita Eberhart, VP Marketing & Advocacy

M: +1 925-381-4581

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-launches-refluxstop--advanced-education-program-in-spain,c4016286

The following files are available for download: