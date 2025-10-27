Implantica presents the third quarter 2025 on October 31 at 15:00 CET

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) invites investors to a presentation of the third quarter 2025 at 15:00 CET on October 31. The interim report for the third quarter will be published at 8:00 a.m. CET on the same day.

The presentation will be in English via a webcast with teleconference:

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the following link:

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration, you will be provided the phone number and a conference ID to access the conference.

Speakers:

CEO Peter Forsell

CFO Andreas Öhrnberg

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Nicole Pehrsson

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations

Telephone (CH): +41 43 505 20 57

[email protected]

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on October 27, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-presents-the-third-quarter-2025-on-october-31-at-15-00-cet,c4256595

The following files are available for download: