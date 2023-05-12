Implantica publishes Interim Report January - March 2023 (Q1)
RefluxStop™ - Designed for a Revolution in the Care of Acid Reflux
Significant events in the first quarter of 2023
- RefluxStop™ is currently being launched in Scandinavia, with Ersta Hospital and Sundsvall Sjukhus in Sweden, the first centers committing to join our registry study.
- Validated clinical data collection continues for RefluxStop™ with AKH Vienna presenting their results on their first RefluxStop™ patients at the Finnish Gastro Days Congress in Helsinki.
- The first RefluxStop™ surgeries have been performed in Spain as we continue to prepare for the public tender process.
- Another major German Reflux Center, Klinikum Aschaffenburg, completed first RefluxStop cases and also signed up for the Registry study.
- The American Foregut Society (AFS) published a white paper outlining the steps of how acid reflux develops, which further reflects the core RefluxStop™ treatment principles.
- Ethics Committee approval of the registry study has been achieved in Switzerland with Inselspital Bern and Hirslanden Klinik Beau-Site joining the study.
- Successfully completed ISO 13485 and MDSAP recertifications.
Significant events after the end of the period
- The first RefluxStop procedures were performed in Italy at two centers: Ospedale Buon Consiglio Fatebenefratelli in Napoli by Prof. Renzi and IRCCS Ospedale Galeazzi - Sant'Ambrogio in Milan by Prof. Bona, joined by Prof. Bonavina, president of the European Foregut Society.
- The 100th RefluxStop procedure was completed in a single center at Klinikum Friedrichshafen, a leading anti-reflux Center of Excellence in Germany.
- Followed by approval in Switzerland, RefluxStop Registry Study (ReStore) has now also been approved in Germany.
- Dr. med. Borbély from InselSpital, Switzerland's largest University hospital, presented his successful RefluxStop 3-year results at SAGES (Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons) conference in Montreal, Canada. He concluded that the excellent data from the CE mark study could be replicated in a real-world setting.
- The RefluxStop cost-effectiveness analysis comparing RefluxStop™ against PPIs, Fundoplication and Magnetic Sphincter Augmentation results are now published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Economics well known for covering economic assessments of novel therapeutic and medical device interventions.
- Implantica has been selected as one of 50 Admired Companies to Watch 2023 by CIO Bulletin.
Financial summary first quarter 2023
- Net sales increased 55% to TEUR 307 (198).
- Adjusted gross margin amounted to 95% (95%).
- Operating loss (EBIT) increased to TEUR 4,870 (4,411).
- Loss after tax amounted to TEUR 4,758 (4,888).
- Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.07 (0.07).
- Cash as at the end of the period amounted to MEUR 102.3.
About Implantica
Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.
