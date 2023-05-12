Implantica publishes Interim Report January - March 2023 (Q1)

RefluxStop™ - Designed for a Revolution in the Care of Acid Reflux

Significant events in the first quarter of 2023

RefluxStop™ is currently being launched in Scandinavia, with Ersta Hospital and Sundsvall Sjukhus in Sweden , the first centers committing to join our registry study.

Validated clinical data collection continues for RefluxStop™ with AKH Vienna presenting their results on their first RefluxStop™ patients at the Finnish Gastro Days Congress in Helsinki.

The first RefluxStop™ surgeries have been performed in Spain as we continue to prepare for the public tender process.

Another major German Reflux Center, Klinikum Aschaffenburg, completed first RefluxStop cases and also signed up for the Registry study.

The American Foregut Society (AFS) published a white paper outlining the steps of how acid reflux develops, which further reflects the core RefluxStop™ treatment principles.

Ethics Committee approval of the registry study has been achieved in Switzerland with Inselspital Bern and Hirslanden Klinik Beau-Site joining the study.

Successfully completed ISO 13485 and MDSAP recertifications.

Significant events after the end of the period

The first RefluxStop procedures were performed in Italy at two centers: Ospedale Buon Consiglio Fatebenefratelli in Napoli by Prof. Renzi and IRCCS Ospedale Galeazzi - Sant'Ambrogio in Milan by Prof. Bona, joined by Prof. Bonavina, president of the European Foregut Society.

The 100th RefluxStop procedure was completed in a single center at Klinikum Friedrichshafen, a leading anti-reflux Center of Excellence in Germany.

Followed by approval in Switzerland , RefluxStop Registry Study (ReStore) has now also been approved in Germany.

Dr. med. Borbély from InselSpital, Switzerland's largest University hospital, presented his successful RefluxStop 3-year results at SAGES (Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons) conference in Montreal, Canada. He concluded that the excellent data from the CE mark study could be replicated in a real-world setting.

The RefluxStop cost-effectiveness analysis comparing RefluxStop™ against PPIs, Fundoplication and Magnetic Sphincter Augmentation results are now published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Economics well known for covering economic assessments of novel therapeutic and medical device interventions.

Implantica has been selected as one of 50 Admired Companies to Watch 2023 by CIO Bulletin.

Financial summary first quarter 2023

Net sales increased 55% to TEUR 307 (198).

Adjusted gross margin amounted to 95% (95%).

Operating loss (EBIT) increased to TEUR 4,870 (4,411).

Loss after tax amounted to TEUR 4,758 (4,888).

Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.07 (0.07).

(0.07). Cash as at the end of the period amounted to MEUR 102.3.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

SOURCE Implantica