Implantica publishes Interim Report January - September 2023 (Q3)

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RefluxStop™ - Beginning of a New Era of Acid Reflux Treatment

Significant events in the third quarter of 2023

  • A big milestone was achieved in the U.K. with our first NHS RefluxStop™ implants performed at St. Mary's Hospital, London, part of the Imperial Healthcare NHS Trust, recognized as one of the most rigorous single payer healthcare systems in the world.
  • The Interventional Procedures Advisory Committee (IPAC) has now started its review of the safety and efficacy of RefluxStop™. IPAC is part of the U.K.'s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), which advises the U.K.'s healthcare body NHS on new health technologies. The IPAC review process is a key step for NHS hospitals to adopt our technology with strong international influence.
  • A major peer-reviewed article, 'Laparoscopic Large Hiatal Hernia Repair with RefluxStop: Outcomes of 6 Months Follow-up in 30 Patients' was accepted in the reputed journal, Journal Surgical Laparoscopy Endoscopy & Percutaneous Techniques (SLEPT), emphasizing the benefit of RefluxStop™ in large hernia patients, a market representing a large unmet need.
  • RefluxStop™ made a substantial impact at this year's American Foregut Society (AFS) congress in Dallas, Texas, supporting our U.S. pre-launch market development. One highlight included a surgical panel discussion on RefluxStop™ attended by more than 100 congress participants.

Significant events after the end of the period

  • The pre-launch of RefluxStop™ in the U.S. is starting with training in Europe by our KOLs for surgeons from more than 10 key U.S. centers. The surgeons will take part in a Cadaver training and Usability study in the U.S. during targeted February 2024, the data of which will be used in our PMA (pre-market approval) application, as requested by FDA (Food & Drug Administration) in the U.S.
  • The 2nd Annual RefluxStop™ Users Meeting was conducted with more than 50 participants including current and potential RefluxStop™ surgeons and gastrointestinal doctors from the U.S., Canada, UK and across Europe. Top surgeons from around the world gathered for dialogue and learning on the RefluxStop™ procedure.
  • RefluxStop™ has been successfully operated in 600 patients in Europe.
  • RefluxStop™ superior cost-effectiveness research has received top recognition at ISPOR, the world's leading European health-economics conference. Economic analyses for four additional countries have found RefluxStop™ to be more cost-effective than the competition, fundoplication, magnetic sphincter augmentation and PPI-based medical therapy.
  • The Annual European Foregut Society (EFS) congress included the symposium, 'Reconstruction of the Anti-Reflux Barrier (ARB) with RefluxStop™- an innovative approach.' This very successful symposium made a large impact and was moderated by Univ.-Prof. Dr. Schoppmann from AKH Vienna, who was joined by seven other leading GERD surgeons and gastro-intestinal experts from Germany, the U.K., Switzerland, the U.S. and Italy.

Financial summary third quarter 2023

  • Net sales increased 25% to TEUR 244 (195).
  • Adjusted gross margin amounted to 94% (94%).
  • Operating loss (EBIT) increased to TEUR 5,752 (4,581).
  • Loss after tax amounted to TEUR 5,699 (5,868).
  • Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.08 (0.08).
  • Cash and short-term investments as at the end of the period amounted to MEUR 93.8.

First nine months

  • Net sales increased 50% to TEUR 900 (600).
  • Adjusted gross margin amounted to 94% (96%).
  • Operating loss (EBIT) increased to TEUR 14,898 (13,339).
  • Loss after tax amounted to TEUR 15,768 (16,614).
  • Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.22 (0.23).

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

