Implantica publishes Year-end Report, January - December 2023 (Q4)

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RefluxStop™ - Gaining speed, breaking boundaries and going global

Significant events in the fourth quarter of 2023

Selected U.S. surgeons begin the standardized RefluxStop™ surgery training program in preparation for Cadaver Usability study during Q1 2024 from over 10 key centers in U.S. results to be used in our PMA application to FDA



Successful 2nd Annual RefluxStop™ Users Meeting > 50 participants attended surgeons and GIs from U.S., Canada , U.K. and across Europe



RefluxStop™ cost-effectiveness research received top recognition at ISPOR, leading European health-economics conference key finding: RefluxStop™ more cost-effective than the competition economic analyses for 4 additional countries completed



RefluxStop™ prominently featured at Annual European Foregut Society (EFS) congress in Milan successful symposium on RefluxStop™ by 8 leading GERD surgeons & GIs from Austria , Germany , Switzerland , Italy , U.K. and U.S.



Significant events after the end of the period

First-ever public tender win for RefluxStop™ achieved by Ospedale di Moncalieri Turin, Italy 3-year public tender hospital to be funded full list price by public healthcare system



Added 9 new leading reflux centers since beginning of Q4 25 RefluxStop™ centers in our target markets in Europe at the beginning of the year >650 patients successfully operated in Europe



Live RefluxStop™ surgery performed at the 34th Congress of Digestive System Surgery in Rome nearly 2,000 surgeons attended streamed by up to 100,000 online, nearly 90,000 international viewers



Two new key clinical and health-economics peer-reviewed papers published during Q4 health-economics paper, budget impact analysis of RefluxStop™ in U.K. clinical paper, RefluxStop™ results in large hiatal hernia patients



Fourth quarter financial summary

Net sales increased 110% to TEUR 508 (242).

Adjusted gross margin amounted to 92% (96%).

Operating loss (EBIT) increased to TEUR 6,942 (5,108).

Loss after tax amounted to TEUR 8,734 (4,747).

Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.12 (0.07).

(0.07). Cash as at the end of the period amounted to MEUR 87.9.

Full year financial summary

Net sales increased 67% to TEUR 1,408 (842).

Adjusted gross margin amounted to 94% (96%).

Operating loss (EBIT) increased to TEUR 21,840 (18,447).

Loss after tax amounted to TEUR 24,502 (21,361).

Basic and diluted loss per Class A share amounted to EUR 0.34 (0.30).

