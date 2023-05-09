Implantica recognized among the '50 Admired Companies to Watch in 2023'

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces today that CIO Bulletin identified and recognized Implantica as one of the '50 Admired Companies to Watch in 2023'.

"Implantica thanks CIO Bulletin for recognizing us as one of the 50 Admired Companies to Watch in 2023. It is truly rewarding when groundbreaking innovations and company dedication to create solutions for problems where current treatment options fall short are acknowledged," said Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO and founder of Implantica.

A comprehensive interview with Dr. Peter Forsell included discussions on both currently available medical devices and smart medical implants of the future.

Regarding RefluxStop™, Implantica's first commercially available product, Dr. Forsell said, "RefluxStop is the first implantable medical device that truly restores and maintains the natural physiologic anatomy of the body and treats acid reflux, a disease that affects more than 1 billion people worldwide. We are thrilled to see exceptional long-term clinical results and patient satisfaction. RefluxStop treats the cause of acid reflux as opposed to simply relieving its symptoms as with medical treatment."

Dr. Forsell also discussed Implantica's cutting-edge product portfolio in development. "Patented new smart implants previously seen as unachievable can become viable with Implantica's innovative wireless energizing and eHealth platforms. Our mission is to provide highly innovative and effective treatment solutions to millions of patients with substantial needs while simultaneously saving costs for society."

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Existing surgical procedures and devices are focused on the Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES) with a principal assumption that the LES is weak and or improperly functioning thereby not closing properly. These methods encircle the food passageway to support the LES's closing sphincter and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, inability to belch and vomit and gas bloating. In contrast, the RefluxStop device addresses acid reflux without affecting the food passageway.

The RefluxStop's mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

Newsroom

https://www.implantica.com/media/media-kit

CIO Bulletin

https://www.ciobulletin.com/magazine/mplantica-advanced-technology-into-the-body

https://www.ciobulletin.com/magazine/50-admired-companies-to-watch-2023-listing

