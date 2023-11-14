Implantica takes a big step forward at its 2nd Annual RefluxStop™ Users Meeting

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces a very successful 2nd Annual RefluxStop™ Users Meeting in Milan, Italy in early November, where top surgeons from around the world gathered for dialogue and learning on the RefluxStop™ procedure and driving positive patient outcomes.

Implantica conducted its second global users meeting discussing clinical and commercial advancements of RefluxStop™ therapy involving more than 50 attendees including current and also upcoming RefluxStop™ surgeons as well as gastrointestinal physicians from across Europe, UK, US, and Canada.

Current, past and upcoming Presidents of the medical societies EFS (European Foregut Society) and AFS (American Foregut Society) were in attendance, including several Board members.

Significant highlights of the day included real-world data on nearly 600 treated patients, excellent long-term patient outcomes from the CE-mark study and results from the leading centers of excellence in Europe.

Implantica CEO Dr. Peter Forsell said, "Based on the very positive response we received from our Milan meeting, we're convinced we are on track to make history in the field of GERD care management with the game-changing RefluxStop™ therapy. We are honored to bring together this community of world-leading surgeons and healthcare providers who are leading the way in innovative care for GERD patients. Several surgeons presented their excellent results of the RefluxStop procedure. Based on this meeting's outcome, it is clear that RefluxStop™ offers a unique surgical option to treat patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease."

"It's rewarding to see the growing numbers of key surgeons around the world offering or interested in offering the RefluxStop™ therapy to patients. The participants in the meeting really experienced the excitement around the impact of the RefluxStop procedure. We thank all who attended," continued Dr. Peter Forsell.

About Implantica

Implantica is a MedTech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Existing surgical procedures and devices are focused on the Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES) with a principal assumption that the LES is weak and or improperly functioning thereby not closing properly. These methods encircle the food passageway to support the LES's closing sphincter and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, inability to belch and vomit and gas bloating. In contrast, the RefluxStop™ device addresses acid reflux without affecting the food passageway.

The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

