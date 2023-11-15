Implantica's RefluxStop™ makes an impact at the leading Annual European Foregut Society Meeting

News provided by

Implantica

15 Nov, 2023, 02:25 ET

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces participation in the 3rd Annual EFS (European Foregut Society) Congress in Milan, Italy in early November.

The Scientific Program at EFS included the symposium, 'Reconstruction of the Anti-Reflux Barrier (ARB) with RefluxStop™- an innovative approach.' This well-attended event, filled with lively conversation, offered an opportunity to learn directly from experts with real-world experience performing the RefluxStop™ procedure. 

The RefluxStop™ symposium was moderated by Univ.-Prof. Dr. Sebastian F. Schoppmann, Associate Professor of Surgery, Medizinische Universität Wien, University Hospital in Vienna, Austria. He was joined by seven other leading GERD surgeons and GI experts from Germany, UK, Switzerland, US and Italy, highlighting their clinical perspectives and experiences with RefluxStop™ therapy from several hundreds of patients.

CEO and Founder of Implantica, Dr. Peter Forsell says, "We are proud to have made such an impact at the EFS, an organization with the goal of improving patient care and outcomes for acid reflux sufferers. We want to thank EFS and the many surgeons who independently published and presented their real-world outcomes of the RefluxStop™ procedure."

Dr. Forsell goes on to say, "The 3rd Annual EFS Meeting gave Implantica the opportunity to spotlight RefluxStop™ and report on the excellent clinical data. We are humbled and continuously amazed at the difference our product is making in the lives of those suffering from acid reflux."

Dr. Forsell continues, "The unique mechanism of action of RefluxStop™ restores the natural physiology of the body allowing it to function normally. As it does not encircle the food passageway, it largely diminishes common, uncomfortable side effects of traditional surgical GERD treatments and provides excellent quality of life improvements to patients."

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49
[email protected]

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on November 15, 2023, at 08:00 a.m. (CET).

About Implantica
Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Existing surgical procedures and devices are focused on the Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES) with a principal assumption that the LES is weak and or improperly functioning thereby not closing properly. These methods encircle the food passageway to support the LES's closing sphincter and are commonly  associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, inability to belch and vomit and gas bloating. In contrast, the RefluxStop™ device addresses acid reflux without affecting the food passageway.

The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

Newsroom
https://www.implantica.com/media/media-kit

Community

https://ch.linkedin.com/company/implantica

https://www.twitter.com/implantica

Media Contact:
Implantica AG
Juanita Eberhart
VP Marketing & Advocacy

M: +1 925-381-4581
[email protected]  

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/3875947/2430188.pdf

Implanticaâ€™s RefluxStopâ„¢ makes an impact at the leading Annual European Foregut Society Meeting

https://news.cision.com/implantica/i/implantica-efs-booth,c3239270

Implantica EFS Booth

https://news.cision.com/implantica/i/logo-transparent-1-8,c3239269

logo transparent 1 8

https://news.cision.com/implantica/i/refluxstop,c3239271

REFLUXSTOP

Also from this source

Implantica takes a big step forward at its 2nd Annual RefluxStop™ Users Meeting

Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces a very successful 2nd Annual...

Implantica's RefluxStop™ made a substantial impact at the American Foregut Society (AFS)

Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, successfully attended the American Foregut...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.