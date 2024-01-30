Implantica's RefluxStop™ procedure now available in Norway

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces that the RefluxStop™ procedure is now available at the Akershus University Hospital in Norway.

Earlier this month, the RefluxStop™ procedure, a new cutting-edge surgical treatment for GERD, was performed on five patients by Dr. Robin Gaupset and Dr. Lars Eftang at Akershus University Hospital in Oslo.

Dr. Gaupset says, "We believe RefluxStop™ has the potential to offer a superior surgical treatment against GERD/reflux, with fewer side effects compared to current alternatives. RefluxStop treats acid reflux without encircling the food passageway. We look forward to evaluating RefluxStop's  long-term efficacy in the Norwegian registry study, as part of the wider pan-European study."

According to Dr. Eftang, "RefluxStop could make a surgical treatment for GERD available to patients not previously considered for surgery. Many reflux patients are currently taking very large doses of acid inhibiting medications, potentially for the rest of their lives, and we view this as quite problematic. We hope RefluxStop can offer these patients a superior surgical solution without the side effects currently associated with anti-reflux surgery. It's exciting to be the first center that offers this new treatment in Norway with the potential to help patients who may have given up on finding relief for painful GERD symptoms."

Implantica founder and CEO, Dr. Peter Forsell adds, "We are honored to work with Dr. Gaupset and Dr. Eftang and congratulate them on their first RefluxStop™ cases in Norway. It is critical to offer innovative treatment options for patients struggling with severe GERD, since 40% of sufferers do not respond to PPI¹, the most common medication prescribed for GERD. Thanks to Dr. Gaupset and Dr. Eftang, patients in Norway can now access the innovative RefluxStop™ treatment, that has already been successfully performed in more than 650 patients across Europe."

About Implantica
Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™
RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. 

Longer established surgical options for GERD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop™ device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position. The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

Reference         

