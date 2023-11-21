Implantica's RefluxStopTM, a promising new procedure for chronic acid reflux, offered for the first time in the NHS in UK

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces that the first RefluxStop™ procedures have been successfully performed by the NHS at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust.

Four patients with GORD underwent the RefluxStop™ procedure in early September at St Mary's hospital, part of Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust. All had minimally invasive, keyhole surgery, were quickly discharged from hospital and have made an excellent recovery. All patients have been able to eat normally and have stopped taking medication to control their symptoms.

Approximately 20% of the adult UK population have problems with severe acid reflux[1] or GORD. For some, GORD is chronic and can cause severe pain, regurgitation, swallowing difficulties, cough, asthma, insomnia, voice loss, teeth and gum damage, nutritional problems and depression.

Three of the four GORD patients treated with RefluxStop™ at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, also had poor oesophageal motility, which means that their ability to push food down to the stomach is impaired and other surgical options were likely to be ineffective.

Mr. Ahmed Ahmed, Consultant in Upper Gastrointestinal Surgery, at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, who performed the procedures said;

"Occasional heartburn, or reflux, is a problem that most of us have experienced but GORD is a chronic, long-term disease that doesn't come and go, can last months or years and has a real impact on a patient's quality of life.

Patients with GORD often also struggle with natural movement in their oesophagus, making swallowing very difficult. Continuing to take medicines is not always a suitable option for these patients. These drugs can stop working and, because they are often taken in high doses, research studies have linked them with bone weakness, kidney disease and higher risk of gastric cancer.

This new procedure is also a potential option for these GORD patients with serious swallowing issues, for whom currently there is no alternative treatment option available. I am delighted that our patients are making a quick recovery and are in the process of getting back to normal. Considering the significant problems some of them had with swallowing their food before their operation, this is a very exciting outcome," ends Mr. Ahmed Ahmed.

Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica responds, "Implantica is proud to partner with Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust. We thank Mr. Ahmed Ahmed for leading the way to offer the RefluxStop™ innovative technology to NHS patients. We are pleased to announce that this landmark achievement of the first surgeries in NHS UK have now taken place. We look forward to help improve both the patient's quality of life and overall cost-efficiency of GORD treatment in the NHS UK healthcare system, as shown in the health economic analysis of GORD treatments performed by University of York's Health Economic Consortium. Implantica foresees joining forces with several more leading acid reflux NHS hospitals going forward," finishes Dr. Peter Forsell.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

[email protected]

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on November 21, 2023, at 08:00 a.m. (CET).

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop™ is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions.

Longer established surgical options for GERD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop™ mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

Newsroom

https://www.implantica.com/media/media-kit

Community

https://ch.linkedin.com/company/implantica

https://www.twitter.com/implantica

Media Contact:

Implantica AG

Juanita Eberhart

VP Marketing & Advocacy

M: +1 925-381-4581

[email protected]

[1] https://cks.nice.org.uk/topics/dyspepsia-proven-gord/background-information/prevalence/

The following files are available for download: