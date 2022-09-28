Implicity Continues Rapid Growth and Expansion with Hiring of Two New Senior Leaders

Industry veterans Vanessa Joyce named VP of Sales for North America and Megan Grosz appointed Head of Global Marketing and Communications

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implicity®, a leader in remote patient monitoring and cardiac data management solutions, announced its continued growth with the appointment of two new senior-level executives. Vanessa Joyce was named the Company's new Vice President of Sales for North America, and Megan Grosz was appointed Global Head of Marketing and Communications.

"We're thrilled to welcome these two impressive leaders. Both Vanessa and Megan bring a wealth of industry knowledge to support our rapid global expansion, particularly in the U.S. where we see a dramatic rise in remote patient monitoring," said Dr. Arnaud Rosier, Electrophysiologist, CEO, and Co-founder of Implicity.

Vanessa Joyce comes to Implicity with more than 30 years of experience in MedTech marketing and clinical aspects of the Cardiac, Heart Failure, and Electrophysiology industries. Prior to joining the Company, she served as the area director of sales for Rhythm Management Group. She also held sales leadership roles at Philips Healthcare, Medtronic and St. Jude Medical.

"I'm excited to apply my expertise and experience to establish Implicity as the primary CIED remote monitoring software solution," said Joyce. "We are building an extraordinary sales force to bring this unparalleled technology to providers and revolutionize care for CIED patients. This solution will help drive the adoption of RPM by helping cardiologists, electrophysiologists, and their teams manage the growing volume of data and false alerts that are becoming so difficult and time-consuming to review."

To help communicate the unique benefits of Implicity's automated cardiac remote monitoring platform, Megan Grosz is joining Implicity as Head of Global Marketing and Communications. She will leverage her sales and business development success to drive increased brand awareness and reach for Implicity with an emphasis on the recently FDA-approved AI algorithm that analyzes ECG episodes from Implantable Loop Recorders (ILRs). According to a study published in the European Heart Journal, applying the machine learning algorithm to ECG data collected by Medtronic's ICMs decreased the false positive rate by nearly 80%.

Grosz previously served as the Director of Sales and Marketing at Omega Medical Imaging, a manufacturer of AI-enabled, image-guided interventional imaging systems for cardiology, electrophysiology, interventional radiology, and therapeutic endoscopy.

"There is a growing appetite for intelligent, cloud-based solutions that can improve the productivity and efficiency of care delivery. By handling data-intensive tasks and reducing false positive alerts, Implicity's AI-powered platform can make a real difference in the lives of healthcare providers. All of this translates into better outcomes for patients," said Grosz. "I look forward to sharing this unique solution with providers around the world."

Implicity® is a digital MedTech company, - founded by cardiac electrophysiologist Arnaud Rosier MD - that provides a universal cardiac remote monitoring and research platform to clinics and service companies- helping them provide the best remote care to cardiac patients. Implicity develops unique AI and knowledge-based algorithms with the potential to predict patient health status, which reduce the workload on healthcare professionals.

The Implicity platform aggregates, normalizes, and standardizes data from all implantable cardiac electronic devices across all major manufacturers - and improves care for patients with chronic heart failure conditions. Implicity proudly protects more than 70,000 patients in more than 100 medical facilities across the United States and Europe.

